A Nigerian lady could not hide her shock after nabbing her husband hiding to eat food during a fast

In the hilarious video, her husband hid behind their dining table to devour a big plate of garri and soup

The surprised woman made a video of her husband who made it clear that he can no longer continue the fast

A Nigerian man has become the topic of discussion on TikTok after hiding at home to break his fast.

The young man and his wife had kick-started a six days fasting and prayer session for the family.

Man breaks his fast Photo Credit: @sasha_mac_reality/TikTok

Source: UGC

However, the wife got shocked to enter the living room and spot her husband hiding behind a table to eat garri and soup. He even had a drink with him.

The shocked wife said:

"Blood of Jesus you are eating. I thought we are fasting. You're here eating. Are you not supposed to fast? We're supposed to fast for 6 days and this is just the third day and you're already here eating. Na so we want take fast the fast. You come make better eba even carry drink."

After getting nabbed, the man however insisted on discontinuing the fast to avoid death.

"For my own house I go dey hide dey eat. I don try abeg. You wan kill me? It's okay", he yelled at his wife.

Social media reactions

@ruthyomi2021 said:

"He hold bible naw, fasting continue. As e hold bible chop e never break am."

@miles_a33 wrote:

"I like the fact that you believe ur prayer has answered. Man finish the food."

@patrickferris181 stated:

"My brother we're one. My wife no dey let me rest."

@sebastine_jr said:

"Bros dey hide eat weda na she be the holy spirit wey minister to you."

@ohamss said:

"I don laugh tire. the way he says that holy spirit ministered to him with a straight face. Na the drink pain the wife pass."

@rempsa2411 reacted:

"Did anybody noticed how his hand was transferring the bible from one table to another."

@dwealthyk added:

"Dear son, Arise and eat for thy prayer has been answered. eba to the rescue. mac repent."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng