A Nigerian lady said on the night of her wedding, her husband slept off after the stress of the day

She said she expected a lot of action to happen that night but that didn't happen as her man dozed off

She posted a video showing her husband when he was sleeping apparently due to the stress of organising a wedding

A Nigerian lady who just got married shared a video showing how her husband slept off on their wedding night.

The lady maintained that she was expecting a lot of things to happen that night in the bedroom.

The lady said she expected action but her husband slept off. Photo credit: TikTok/Princess Faith Binta.

Source: TikTok

However, she indicated that nothing happened as her husband was apparently tired from the stress incurred during their wedding.

In the video posted by Princess Faith Binta, the newlywed showed her husband sleeping.

She said:

"Who can relate? You just got married and expected a lot to happen that night but...."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady shares her wedding night experience

@Eunice Dalyop said:

"A lot has happened before that day nah."

@Estella godson said:

"Omo, after our wedding na money we dey count oo. Him take him own, I take my own."

@Omoniblessing said:

"I go wake am up."

@calliemajik said:

"You sef no dey tire?"

@sabastinejones said:

"That means a lot has been happening before the marriage."

@Irajon said:

"De play make I no sleep because I marry. Before the marriage una no de do am before?"

@FA VY said:

"He's not sleeping apparently thinking how much he has spent so far no reason am."

@NGOZI said:

"Set alarm put 3:30 by 4:00 he should be fully awake."

@irewamiri _ayomitide said:

"Abeg let him rest o, he go need calculate how much him dey owe before and after wedding...shey you go help am pay back?"

Source: Legit.ng