A Nigerian man is happy that after working at a construction site, he was able to earn some money for himself

The man who admonished people to work hard said he made N8,000 after packing and loading sand at the construction site

His video melted many hearts and generated a lot of comments from social media users who said he should be emulated

A Nigerian man shared his joy after making some money at a construction site.

The man said one must work hard before one could expect to be paid money.

The man extolled the value of hard work. Photo credit: TikTok/@lovecall.com.

He said he took a day to work and that he deserved to be paid his wages.

In a touching video shared by @lovecall.com, the man said he was paid N8,000.

He brought out the money and counted it for people to see.

He was happy that after work, he was able to earn a living for that day.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as labourer makes N8,000

@uwatobe said:

"Can I introduce you to sporty."

@Alfred efe said:

"Omo na 5 dollar make person uncle dey happy so ooo."

@Alex said:

"I Dey spend am per hour."

@mhika_el said:

"No be Omah lay senior brother be this?"

@Majesty said:

"You don cash out my brother."

@Laughnowcrylater said:

"At least you no go thief, I get mad respect for you guy."

@I.am.rosario.miraggio said:

"I dey buy only fuel 30k almost every day. E tink sey e dey enjoy."

@_GILSON_ said:

"Surviving is wining my brother. Keep it up."

@King Kris said:

"Bro, how can I help you? I really like you hustle spirit."

@RealDreamer said:

"May you keep enjoying the fruits of your labour bro."

@edikanekanem04 said:

"I pray this video goes viral."

