A Nigerian man who said he gave his wife his ATM card to shop for the family has shown the things she bought

The woman shopped for many of the food items the family would need, but the man said his salary had finished

He shared a photo on Facebook, and it generated many reactions from married men who have experienced a similar thing

After collecting his salary, a Nigerian man gave his wife his ATM card to go shopping for the family.

However, the man, Israel Obinna Ugwu, said his salary was finished due to the shopping done by his wife.

The woman bought food items for the family. Photo credit: Facebook/Israel Obinna Ugwu.

He posted a photo on Facebook to showcase some of the food items his wife came back with from the market.

Israel's wife bought baby food items such as noodles and other important things for family upkeep.

He wrote:

"Salary don finish?! Ah! Why I give this woman my ATM card?"

The photo and the statement sparked funny reactions among his friends and followers on Facebook. Some congratulated him for even being able to afford the items for his family.

Reactions to Israel's post

Sodiq Sonko Amidu said:

"No be you say na from second week of another month dem dey pay for your company?"

Chinazom Umeorji joked:

"You spent millions of naira here o. That diaper alone is almost #950, 000 and I'm seeing carton of noodles."

Peace Mbaneme said:

"Let the countdown begin for the next salary."

Vincent Onah Jude said:

"Baby diaper na wetin dey like bag of rice?"

Debbie Ojochenemi Ugwu said:

"Those little things cost 50k"

Khaleel Nasir Kiru remarked:

"I am coming to your house."

Promise Ihezie said:

"You should be investigated."

Source: Legit.ng