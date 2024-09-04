A Nigerian lady has advised netizens on how to protect their phones while boarding public buses in Lagos state

According to her, about three of her friends got their phones stolen in the same way her iPhone 13 was stolen

Social media users who came across her post on TikTok stormed the comments section to share their similar experiences

A Lagos resident has shared a cautionary story about phone theft on public buses after going through a painful experience.

While narrating her ordeal, she warned everyone about the cunning tactics employed by thieves in the state.

Lady loses her iPhone 13 in Lagos Photo credit: South_agency, ondacaracola photography/ Getty Images. Depicted person has no relationship with story. Photo for illustration only.

Source: TikTok

Lady laments after iPhone 13 was stolen

In a video, the victim identified as @stillralu on TikTok said she was robbed of her iPhone 13 in an unsuspecting manner.

She explained how, on her way to her workplace, she boarded a bus with only a few passengers inside.

As she attempted to fasten her seatbelt, the driver and conductor distracted her, suggesting she use both hands to secure it.

In that moment, she placed her phone in her bag, unknowingly making it an easy target for the thieves.

The bus stopped shortly after, and the driver demanded a higher fare. When she refused, they ejected her from the bus.

Only then did she realise her phone was gone. The incident left her shaken, and she later discovered that three of her friends had fallen victim to similar thefts.

In her words:

"This is a short story time on how my iPhone 13 was stolen on my way to Lagos. After my phone was stolen, less than two weeks later, three people I know had their phones stolen the same way so please pay attention.

"It was supposed to be my last bus before I got to my workplace. This was around 7:30 am ish. The bus wasn't loaded so I didn't think much of it. I got into the front seat. There was a guy right beside me and then the driver then a conductor.

"So as the car was moving, they were like Ohh I should put on my seat belt. Normally you're supposed to wear your seatbelt in Lagos. So I was trying to put it on and the seatbelt is stuck. I tried to pull and pull but it wasn't working. Mind you I always hold my phone in my hand so I was using one of my hands to try to put on the seatbelt.

"They were like I should keep my phone and use two of my hands to put the seatbelt so I put my phone in my bag and tried to use two of my hands but the seatbelt was still stuck.

"Mind you when I was entering the bus I heard the driver saying something like work don start o. I didn't know that I was the work that has started.

"Moving on, they started asking me how much am I paying while we already agreed on N100. They were now like they are not going there for that price and then they opened the bus and threw me out. I picked up my bag and said let me withdraw money but I couldn't find my phone. Let's not even talk about the emotional trauma."

Reactions as lady laments over iPhone theft

The TikTok video sparked lots of comments from social media users who shared their experiences of phone theft on Lagos buses.

@Preciousness said:

"Very same thing happened to me early last year but thankfully, I was at alert and checked for my phone immediately I got down then chased the bus."

@JD said:

"Guys please share me some security tips. Not sure I can survive my phone being stolen."

@HIM said:

"The exact way you said it was how my 14 got stolen. Had trauma of entering buses since then."

@Divine Okorocha said:

"God! Happened to me too. Mine was not seat belt, it was the door. They kept tell me oga close your door well."

@Morenikeji added:

"They just put me at the nearest bustop and didn’t collect any money again. Infact it happened so fast."

See the post below:

Man enraged after thieves stole his fuel

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a trending WhatsApp message of a Nigerian man raging over his stolen fuel set tongues wagging.

The WhatsApp chat caused a frenzy online as netizens questioned the young man for raging over fuel.

Source: Legit.ng