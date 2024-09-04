A Nigerian lady said she and her siblings had to learn how to do house chores after their domestic staff left

A lady said her parents got rid of their domestic staff during the Covid 19 period.

She said her parents let the gateman, nanny and househelp go during that period.

The lady said she learned to cook and do house chores. Photo credit: TikTok/@yours.truly.amaka.

Source: TikTok

In a video she shared on TikTok, the lady, Amaka said they were left without anyone helping them do things in the house.

Amaka said they were forced to learn the work the domestic staff were doing when they left the house.

She noted, however, that her father started paying them N100 per chore to encourage them to do the work.

Amaka said it was difficult for her to adjust to doing chores like cooking because she had to learn it afresh.

She said:

"My major problem was cooking because I could not imagine myself cooking every day. In order to encourage us, my daddy said he was going to pay us salary to clean the house. This was the best news I could ever get."

As time went by and they learned how to do the chores, Amaka said her father stopped paying them.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady learns how to do house chores

@xlife said:

"And no salary.Just chores and insha Allah. I did same with my kids. At a point I was paying them 1k to read a book and it was compounded. You read 2, you get 2k instead of 1k and 3 you get 4k."

@Billy baby said:

"Your dad is so cool."

@kay.the.beloved1 said:

"Our help left this year; it’s been difficult for us, mostly me. I don’t like cooking I have to cook our food and the dogs food. It is stressful."

Source: Legit.ng