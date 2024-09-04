A Nigerian lady has shared her excitement on social media after meeting Nigerian singer, Flavour, in London

According to the lady, she was around London bridge when she saw the singer and ran over to meet him

The lady kept on panting heavily in the video as she snapped with the singer and thanked him for acknowledging her as a fan

An unexpected encounter between a Nigerian lady and singer Chinedu Okoli, popularly known as Flavour, has gone viral on social media.

The happy fan, who was left starstruck during the meeting in London, shared her excitement with her followers on TikTok.

Excited lady shares video with Flavour Photo credit: @eminent_ladyb/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Excited lady gushes over seeing Flavour

In a video shared via her account @eminent_ladyb, she narrated how she stumbled upon the singer at London Bridge and couldn't resist rushing over to meet him.

She appeared visibly shaken, panting heavily as she posed for a video with the singer who maintained a calm demeanour.

Her nervousness in the video however sparked curiosity among netizens, who wondered why she was panting so heavily.

"So guys this is Flavour. I saw him and I had to stop and run along. This is London bridge. Hey God o. Please say hi to my camera. Thank you sir. Thank you so much for being friendly. Many others are rude to fans," she said in the video.

Reactions as lady meets Flavour

The video, which quickly gained traction online, sparked lots of comments from netizens on the platform.

@Allen Moore said:

"Your husband ever make you happy like that? Your body even dey shake on the camera like he proposed to you."

@wizzywirewire stated:

"So this bridge never fall since way I dy primary school."

@Nnamdi said:

"I remember the day I met Drake in Enugu, this is exactly how I felt."

@Francis said:

"He no wear crop top. I won’t believe its flavor."

@crypto4boys said:

"I thought they said London bridge is falling down. Since primary school e never fall."

@StMichael Egbe said:

"Flavor na normal person like u for london."

@Chi Nedum said:

"Chai i understand that's kind happiness, same thing happened to me when I met davido in Dubai."

@BIG MICKEY said:

"See how body they sweat you because you meet favour."

@VAIPA FRANKLIN said:

"If na speed darlington he will tell you price of this video you make now."

@Marcom Benz said:

"If is in Nigeria flavour will never allow me come close to him, God help me I want to leave this country. I have suffered a lot here in Nigeria."

@user297927 said:

"It's always very exciting when you meet your crush, ijele odogwo Nwoke."

@Ucheglams said:

"This excitement too long ooo nawaoo."

@Franklin said:

"See as people the pass, if na Nigeria now they for don day rush am. Common person."

@charlseyoung reacted:

"As you see my brother flavour at London bridge sha you go fet help someone."

@Gracieee max added:

"Make nobody drag this babe. If you know her, you'll know that she's a good girl with good character, no be everybody dey loose oo."

Source: Legit.ng