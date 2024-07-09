A young lady who works at a car wash in Lagos has said singer Chike was recently at her workplace

The car wash attendant opened up about what he looked like and described the singer's voice as sweet

She also explained why she could not take pictures with Chike and what he told her in that regard

A car wash attendant, Splendor Emmanuel, has gushed about her recent meeting with singer Chike Ezekpeazu Osebuka, popularly known as Chike.

Splendor, whose dream is to join the Nigerian Army, said Chike looked so fresh.

Splendor said Chike was so fresh. Photo Credit: @officialchike, Facebook/Splendor Emmanuel

Source: Instagram

In a Facebook post, Splendor added that Chike's voice sounded sweet. She wrote:

"So, I met Chike at our carwash today.

"Baba is so fresh with his sweet voice. "

In the comment section, Splendor revealed Chike didn't honour her request for pictures, saying he was not dressed for pictures.

"I couldn't take pictures with him, because he wasn't dressed for pictures. "

People react to Splendor Emmanuel's experience

Chukwuebuka Michael said:

"He wasn't dressed for pictures, how?"

Afamefuna Vincent Ogbu said:

"Onye nah a ta nwa steady...why he no go fresh eeehn Anuty splendor...lol."

Mma Sina Chi said:

"You met my man before me."

Esther Ajuma Okafor said:

"Nne, una no need workers for una car wash?

"I wash for a living ."

Reel Aj said:

"Secure place for me for that your car wash.

"I wan come hustle for Lagos ."

