A university student in Nigeria has captured the attention of social media users with a video showing her amazing room makeover.

The video, which has gone viral, revealed the stunning transformation of her living space, leaving many viewers impressed and inspired.

Student designs room with wallpaper

The creative student identified as @elvina.mia on TikTok shared a video showing the before and after look of her room.

With the help of her friend Eni, she transformed the room's dull atmosphere into a vibrant space, adorned with pink wallpaper and complementary designs.

"Transforming my uni room. How I transformed my room. My friend Eni helped me," she captioned the video.

Reactions as lady decorates room

Netizens who stumbled upon the TikTok video were impressed by the transformation and expressed interest in replicating the design in their rooms.

@teey-mhara said:

"Would you be there till the end of uni? They don’t change rooms every semester?"

@Nicole asked:

"Please where did you get the wallpaper and wall poster from?"

@ΣƬI said:

"It’s so prettyyyy, please where did you get the duvet and pillow from?"

@Her reacted:

"Please which card did you use to pay in AliExpress."

@NSUKKA PERFUME PLUG said:

"Insomnia whereeeee? If you don’t fall asleep immediately you lay down in this kind of room go for deliverance please."

@ifunanyaazike said:

"Not me waiting till the end of the video for you to on the light."

@R. O. I said:

"This is soooo pretty ngl!!! please if you're located in Jos and sell wallpapers and (anime) posters please reply to this message."

@YellowMellow said:

"Here in Zim u do this today tomorrow the landlord bores u or roommate problems and u wanna move out thennnn."

@Snowflakes added:

"I got my room painted and now the landlady says she is not renting anymore."

@Bobo's art &craft reacted:

"Our primary school teacher always always said leave the place better than you found it! I guess this was it. You nailed it. Enjoy your semester!"

Lady designs room like palace

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young lady with beautiful room decor told people that she got her home setup ideas from Pinterest.

The cool white colour of her bedframe added to the general coziness of the apartment with wardrobes and a TV.

