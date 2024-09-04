A Nigerian man has shared the reason he abruptly cancelled a trip which he was already set to embark on

According to him, his little daughter cried profusely and asked him not to go, prompting him to end the trip

Social media users who came across the video on TikTok shared their similar experiences in the comments

A Nigerian father's decision to cancel his trip due to his daughter's distressing pleas has sparked reactions on social media.

The devoted dad shared a heartwarming video on TikTok, revealing the moment his little girl's tears and warnings made him to abandon his travel plans.

Dad cancels plan to avoid regretting

In the emotional clip shared via his handle @biig_ice, the girl held her father and tearfully begged him not to go on the trip.

Her tears and cries of "daddy don't go" seemed to foretell a potential danger, prompting her father to reassess his plans and cancel.

According to the father, he had to listen to his daughter and change his plan abruptly to avoid regretting the trip in the end.

"Was about to travel and my daughter started crying and saying daddy don't go. Na once I cancel the journey to avoid regression at the end," he wrote.

Reactions as dad cancels trip

The TikTok video captured the attention of some people who shared similar experiences of their children's ability to sense danger or discomfort.

@Miracle kings said:

"My dad told me wen I was a baby I did this very tin to him, he didn’t listen, as he was about to leave, I called him the very name his late mum calls him. Naso en cancel d plan."

@ezegodwineze stated:

"God pls send my own Angel in this form am tired of midnight tears pls God, heal me and give me a child."

@Phynex said:

"I could remember when I was staying with my Aunt, her son that loves school suddenly wake up one morning and refused to go to school they force us to school. Omo I got into accident with the boy hmm."

@Daddy’sgirl said:

"My baby do say dis especially wen I dey dress up he will be like Aunty Racheal are u going out and I will answer yes den he will say ohhh don’t go out oo."

@maintain commented:

"I love the way you apply wisdom thank God that you are dad not father just be doing the way you are doing."

@bekeem added:

"My colleague was going out & her child cried like never before, told her not to go, rolled on the floor & refused to be consoled. My friend went out had accident & died on the spot."

