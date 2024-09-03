A Nigerian woman has expressed her excitement on social media after her man blessed her with a brand new car

In a video, she jumped excitedly and almost broke into tears after seeing the luxury gift from her man

Many netizens who watched the video congratulated her on the great fortune and tapped into her blessing

A heartwarming moment was captured on camera when a Nigerian woman received a luxurious surprise from her partner.

The thoughtful gift, a brand new Range Rover car, left her overwhelmed with emotion.

Woman finally gets her dream car

In a video, the happy woman identified as @nuelly_chally shared her joy over the unexpected gift.

She was seen leaping with excitement, clearly taken aback by the generous gesture from her romantic partner.

The luxurious red Range Rover, adorned with flowers, was a dream come true for her and her joy knew no bounds.

"POV: He got you your dream car. To my man, thank you to my man," she captioned the video.

Reactions as lady gets car gift

The TikTok video showcasing her genuine reaction was met with an outpouring of congratulatory messages and well-wishes from online users.

Many were thrilled to see her receive such a wonderful gift and expressed hopes of experiencing similar blessings in their lives.

@vhikkyLove said:

"I will keep congratulating till it gets to my turn. Congratulations. More blessings."

@Her_Excellency stated:

"Congratulations to you, Ma. I tap into this blessing this year. Amen!"

@Joyce wrote:

"First video I came across as I opened tiktok dis morning, lord I use my self as a point of contact may I be congratulated massively before the year runs out."

@Beauty Queen commented:

"Congratulations ma I tap from your blessings more grace upon you. The good lord almighty will bless him again and again."

@Gold_Vendor said:

"Congratulations to you. Manifesting this for myself."

@Mideandfamily said:

"God please naaa enh my husband does not even drive a Range Rover himself. Bless us this year oh lord."

@Ñäza added:

"Congratulations. I will keep congratulating people till it gets to my turn. I tap from your blessings and grace am next in line. Amen."

@favy bby love reacted:

"Congratulations dear. I tap from ur grace. I will not stop congratulating others until it reach my turn."

@Bigtee commented:

"God abeg one day. This particular colour thank u. Congratulations ma."

