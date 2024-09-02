A Nigerian woman could not hide her tears on her wedding day as she finally tied the knot with the love of her life

In her post, she gave gratitude to God for blessing her maritally after being single for many years

Netizens who watched the emotional video did not hesitate to congratulate her and wish her marital bliss

A touching video from a Nigerian woman's wedding day has captured the hearts of social media users.

The bride, overcome with joy and gratitude, was unable to hold back tears as she prepared to tie the knot with her partner.

Bride praises God for marital blessing

The emotional woman identified as @okwuchiikem on TikTok shared a video of herself during the wedding preparations, her face filled with tears as she did her bridal makeup.

In the caption, she attributed her marital bliss to divine intervention, acknowledging God's blessing after years of singleness.

"God is always on time. I made a beautiful bride. It can only be God," she said.

Reactions trail video of beautiful bride

The TikTok video showing the bride's raw emotions deeply touched netizens who flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages and well-wishes for her marriage.

@Qwin_rush said:

"Tear of joy go reach everybody hand. Congratulations."

@Rich~girl stated:

"This is me before December but I never get man. On God."

@user9213953829786 said:

"I just dey see wedding since i enter TikTok congratulations to me and my family and everyone typing congratulations all our secret prayers."

@BERRY said:

"Dear God, I want to shade tears of joy in appreciation of your settlement for I believe I will marry once and I will marry right and so shall it also be unto my siblings Amen."

@Tejumade Adewuyi said:

"You motivate me not to give up. Congratulations. As I always say when God blesses my neighbor " God is in my neighbourhood".

@kawat yaex said:

"Abeg make person help me tell my mama say make she calm down e go soon reach my turn. Congratulations ma."

@LushuryTravels wrote:

"Mmmm that tears thinking of when she doubted God, the mockery, the sleepless night it can only be God congratulations sweet."

@blossomgoodlyf added:

"Congratulations dear. There is a Man for every woman it just a matter of time, This is me at September now, no man, 3 months left for dis yr to end."

Bride sheds tears during wedding

