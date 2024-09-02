A woman who got into a relationship with her Uber driver has shared a video showing her beautiful family

In the clip, she disclosed that the man proposed to her shortly afterwards and they presently have a child together

Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments section to share their opinions

An interesting love story unfolded when a woman's encounter with her Uber driver blossomed into a romantic relationship, leading to a beautiful family.

The couple's journey was showcased in a heartwarming video, captivating the attention of social media users.

Pretty lady gets married to Uber driver Photo credit: @iam_chloey/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Woman rejoices after giving driver a chance

The TikTok user identified as @iam_chloey shared a video chronicling her love story.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The clip began with the lovely moment her partner proposed, followed by a montage of cherished moments with their newborn child.

"POV: You gave your UBER driver a chance," she captioned the video.

Reactions as lady marries Uber driver

The TikTok video sparked a frenzy of comments, with viewers eager to share their thoughts on the unique relationship.

@violation said:

"My Uber guy can't date me cause he's always driving me to different locations at night."

@MOG wrote:

"I have a car, maybe I should start doing Uber. This is a sign."

@Queen_Purity said:

"Aunty please talk truth oo because I always fight Uber drivers. Let me start being nicer."

@Amazing Homez concept wrote:

"Let me go and register my car with uber immediately to see if i will be given a chance."

@chukwusomtochi said:

"Una no dey quick drop update. I have been snubbing him. Is it late to say hi to him now."

@ε𝒄𝒔𝒕𝒂𝒔𝒚۵ commented:

"Not all under drivers are poor oo some just drive for fun or boredom seff and to meet their spouse."

@Awesome King said:

"Make I go register my car for bolt or make I just register for in drive?Na that one dey reign now."

@fragrance & men's footwear said:

"Dude drove you into his life. Let me goan re-download my Uber app and see if I go see fine man."

@Peace123 added:

"Since una like to dey insult people. Me sef when I marry, my caption will be when I give my house girl a chance."

Watch the video below:

Lady set to wed bolt driver

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a beautiful Nigerian lady was getting set to tie the knot with a bolt driver whom she met two years ago.

The lady had fallen in love with the bolt driver at first sight and after the ride, she sent a message requesting that he saves her contact.

Source: Legit.ng