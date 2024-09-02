Pretty Lady Who Fell in Love With Uber Driver Welcomes Baby, People React to Sweet Family Video
- A woman who got into a relationship with her Uber driver has shared a video showing her beautiful family
- In the clip, she disclosed that the man proposed to her shortly afterwards and they presently have a child together
- Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments section to share their opinions
An interesting love story unfolded when a woman's encounter with her Uber driver blossomed into a romantic relationship, leading to a beautiful family.
The couple's journey was showcased in a heartwarming video, captivating the attention of social media users.
Woman rejoices after giving driver a chance
The TikTok user identified as @iam_chloey shared a video chronicling her love story.
The clip began with the lovely moment her partner proposed, followed by a montage of cherished moments with their newborn child.
"POV: You gave your UBER driver a chance," she captioned the video.
Reactions as lady marries Uber driver
The TikTok video sparked a frenzy of comments, with viewers eager to share their thoughts on the unique relationship.
@violation said:
"My Uber guy can't date me cause he's always driving me to different locations at night."
@MOG wrote:
"I have a car, maybe I should start doing Uber. This is a sign."
@Queen_Purity said:
"Aunty please talk truth oo because I always fight Uber drivers. Let me start being nicer."
@Amazing Homez concept wrote:
"Let me go and register my car with uber immediately to see if i will be given a chance."
@chukwusomtochi said:
"Una no dey quick drop update. I have been snubbing him. Is it late to say hi to him now."
@ε𝒄𝒔𝒕𝒂𝒔𝒚۵ commented:
"Not all under drivers are poor oo some just drive for fun or boredom seff and to meet their spouse."
@Awesome King said:
"Make I go register my car for bolt or make I just register for in drive?Na that one dey reign now."
@fragrance & men's footwear said:
"Dude drove you into his life. Let me goan re-download my Uber app and see if I go see fine man."
@Peace123 added:
"Since una like to dey insult people. Me sef when I marry, my caption will be when I give my house girl a chance."
Lady set to wed bolt driver
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a beautiful Nigerian lady was getting set to tie the knot with a bolt driver whom she met two years ago.
The lady had fallen in love with the bolt driver at first sight and after the ride, she sent a message requesting that he saves her contact.
