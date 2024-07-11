A Nigerian lady has expressed her gratitude to her sister who surprised her with a car worth millions of naira

A video showed the proud sister expressing her excitement after receiving the car during a public party

Social media users who came across the video stormed the comments section to gush over the adorable sisters

A heartwarming video of a Nigerian lady receiving a lavish gift from her elder sister has gone viral on social media.

Overcome with emotions, the sister showered praises on her elder sister for always going the extra mile to make her happy.

Lady gifts her younger sister a costly car

According to @ruthie_willie who shared the video on TikTok, the car was worth a whopping sum of N30 million.

The sister, visibly overwhelmed with emotion, expressed her gratitude and praised her generous sibling.

She hailed her sister as her "sugar mummy", "baby", and "twin", stating that she was the reason for her high standards. The sister also jokingly pointed to her sibling as the reason she didn't have a boyfriend, implying that no one could match her sister's excellence and giving ability.

In her words:

"The reason my standard is high. My sugar mummy. My baby. The love of my life. My twin. The reason why I am existing. I am proud to be your sister. I am so excited. Overjoyed. This is my sister. When people ask me why I don't have a boyfriend, I point at her and say I haven't seen who will beat this (her sister).

Reactions as lady gifts sister a car

Social media users who came across the TikTok video were moved by the sisters' heartwarming bond and flooded the comments section with lovely messages.

@I SELL PONMO IJEBU said:

"I looked at my elder sister and sighed."

@Abodunrin Jane Enita said:

"Hmmm my elder sister never dash me more 1500 before o. If not I for tag am."

@Molly said:

"Always grateful for my senior sis because if not her hmmm, I Love you Sisssy may God bless you Amen."

@demivibes03 said:

"Alebiosu Anita, I’m super proud to call you my big sister Aswr. My twin. The reason why I’m slaying. My designer if not for her, where I go see clothes to wear."

@ciarasunday added:

"hose of u say ur sister can not even give u 1k or buy u car, my dear have u check ur self, how well do u respect that ur sister,do u even love that ur sister?? U reap what u sow,all I see is respect."

