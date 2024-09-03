A Nigerian man on X shared photos of a primary school which looks so beautiful, clean and well-kept

The man, Alex Onyia said the primary school is located in Akwa Ibom stated and noted that it was beautiful

The school, Christ The King Primary School is located in Uyo and its structures have impressed many netizens

Many people are reacting to the photos of a beautiful primary school in Akwa Ibom state.

The photos thrilled many people who said the structures in the school were commendable.

The photos of the school were shared on X by education promoter Alex Onyia, who said it is a government school.

The school is named Christ The King Primary School and it is located in Uyo, the state capital.

Alex said:

"This is a public school in Akwa Ibom State. It’s beautiful!"

Information on the website of the Akwa Ibom State Government indicates that the Christ The King Primary School was one of the model schools embarked upon by the government.

See the school below:

Reactions to photos of beautiful primary school in Akwa Ibom state

@_aaadedapo said:

"It looks so conducive for (children) learning."

@eka_ibhan said:

"This needs to be replicated all over Akwa Ibom State, please."

@Sartorialmcee said:

"Wow! This is beautiful. Conducive learning atmosphere for kids."

@LotaBillz said:

"It’s in Akwa Ibom. I will peach my home!! I love the state."

@_secret_ops said:

"Two state I always admire akwa ibom, and ondo state."

@bankofphemmy said:

"This is a public-private school to me. Cool environment."

@MNnarah said:

"It's a lie, it's a private school owned by Christ the king Catholic Church."

@ekpoudo_usoro asked:

"Sir, the big question is how many of these do we have throughout the state."

