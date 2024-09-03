A Nigerian lady has gone viral on the TikTok app after sharing her funny experience with her landlady's goat

In a video, she revealed that the goat follows her to the bus stop and waits there until she enters a bike

Social media users who came across the video on the platform stormed the comments section to share their opinions

A Nigerian lady's hilarious encounter with her landlady's goat has taken TikTok by storm.

According to her, the goat which was owned by her landlady had an unusual habit of following her around.

Lady says landlady's goat follows her to bus stop Photo credit: @motunrayobello713/TikTok, Julie Doyle/Getty Images.

Goat follows lady to bus stop

In a video shared by @motunrayobello713 on TikTok, she revealed one of the moments the goat trailed her to the bus stop, refusing to budge until she boarded a bike.

The video sparked a frenzy of comments, with users eager to share their thoughts on the unlikely companionship.

Many found the goat's protective nature towards the lady endearing, while others expressed amusement at the situation.

The interesting clip showed the goat waiting patiently at the bus stop until the woman was out of sight.

"POV: My landlady's goat must always follow me to the bus stop until I see bike. The goat is addicted," the video's caption read.

Reactions as goat follows lady to park

TikTok users made jokes about the situation, with some making remarks about the goat's "addiction" to the lady.

Others praised the goat's loyalty, with many finding the situation both heartwarming and hilarious.

@Jack fundz said:

"E dey follow you make you no carry rent run."

@shanicebello asked:

"Is it normal?"

@Victory_Exponent said:

"One-day they goat go tell you him mind."

@feyintolaadetutu said:

"Are u sure no be ur guardian Angel be that goat like this. E wo sure say na save bike u enter naa."

@user8410913847465 said:

"Hmmm, if i talk noe, una go say I too dey spiritual, but na out of life experiences."

@bearchman said:

"No worries December de very close. No go brake their trust make dem no run."

@Emmanuel said:

"The day wey that goat no go return, u go know say u and that lanlady no b friends ni."

@OG.wise reacted:

"Aunty pls avoid that goat pls. It is a very bad spiritual sign, someone is monitoring you."

@Ralph added:

"If time don reach u go confess say na u turn ur ex to goat."

