Lady and Pretty Friends Dress like Pregnant Women, Go out on Date as People Stare
- A Nigerian lady and her friends entertained many people as they behaved and dressed like pregnant women
- The friends all went out on a date and maintained the gait of a person who was close to her labour
- Many people who watched their video online said they would love to try out the same thing if they had close friends
A Nigerian lady and her friends role-played as pregnant women and went out on a date to get people's reactions.
They had fitting costumes on with fake pregnant tummies attached under their dresses.
Lady pretended to be pregnant
At the beginning of the video, one of the friends sat down on a curb and joked about being in labour.
When they got to a park, okada men could not stop looking at them. They probably took them as real pregnant friends.
The ladies went to restaurants to have a nice time. Callers at one of the places they visited looked at the funny group. @popular_paris shared the clip.
Watch her video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Easternkim said:
"The gal with the colorful gown is very dramatic."
serahcuty said:
"May God make it real for u ijn."
@ call.me'Bella said:
"Abeg make una leave the fair one for my son."
Celebritybella2 said:
"U guys look cute I don’t have female friends."
Joris Van Rossem said:
"That gal wey wear pink Omor I still believe till now say she get belle, her own too real."
Boss Mabel said:
"I’ve been smiling all through."
MercyMakeover said:
"The girl on braid wig took it personal."
temiladeadu3 said:
"People love staring in this my country oo."
Glory Princess996 said:
"Another day to remind myself how lonely I am without female friends. I miss my best friend rip Iremide."
Deevine said:
"Dem go de wonder if una husbands na friends and una plan the belle."
Nimatallah said:
"How did you do the bump this perfectly??? Y'all are cute fr."
Lady's friend accompanied her to date
