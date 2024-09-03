A Nigerian lady and her friends entertained many people as they behaved and dressed like pregnant women

The friends all went out on a date and maintained the gait of a person who was close to her labour

Many people who watched their video online said they would love to try out the same thing if they had close friends

A Nigerian lady and her friends role-played as pregnant women and went out on a date to get people's reactions.

They had fitting costumes on with fake pregnant tummies attached under their dresses.

The ladies posed for photos as they went to a restaurant. Photo source: @popular_paris

Lady pretended to be pregnant

At the beginning of the video, one of the friends sat down on a curb and joked about being in labour.

When they got to a park, okada men could not stop looking at them. They probably took them as real pregnant friends.

The ladies went to restaurants to have a nice time. Callers at one of the places they visited looked at the funny group. @popular_paris shared the clip.

Watch her video below:

Easternkim said:

"The gal with the colorful gown is very dramatic."

serahcuty said:

"May God make it real for u ijn."

@ call.me'Bella said:

"Abeg make una leave the fair one for my son."

Celebritybella2 said:

"U guys look cute I don’t have female friends."

Joris Van Rossem said:

"That gal wey wear pink Omor I still believe till now say she get belle, her own too real."

Boss Mabel said:

"I’ve been smiling all through."

MercyMakeover said:

"The girl on braid wig took it personal."

temiladeadu3 said:

"People love staring in this my country oo."

Glory Princess996 said:

"Another day to remind myself how lonely I am without female friends. I miss my best friend rip Iremide."

Deevine said:

"Dem go de wonder if una husbands na friends and una plan the belle."

Nimatallah said:

"How did you do the bump this perfectly??? Y'all are cute fr."

