A Nigerian woman's joyous celebration of becoming a Canadian citizen has captured the hearts of social media users.
In a heartwarming video posted on TikTok, she shared her journey to achieving citizenship in a short period.
Lady excited after bagging Canadian citizenship
The excited wife who shared the news on TikTok via her handle @harjokehola expressed her deepest gratitude to her husband and God for the successful application process.
Her video showed the proud moment she officially received her Canadian citizenship.
According to her, the entire process, from submission to approval, took only two months.
Overwhelmed with emotion, she acknowledged the significance of the milestone, feeling honoured to call Canada her second home.
In her words:
"To think my whole application process. Took only about 2 months is a HUGE blessing on it own! I’m grateful to God and my husband. I’m extremely honoured! Officially calling Canada my second home."
Reactions as lady becomes Canadian citizen
TikTok users flocked to the comments section to share in her joy.
@Joyce Adu said:
"How long can one qualify for citizenship after PR, for how long will the sponsored spouse qualifies for citizenship, is it 3years or 5years."
@OlyyBeauty Skincare said:
"Congratulations. I don’t know you but I was smiling throughout the video. Dear Lord, I’ve congratulated many. Make it my turn."
@God’s favor is sexxy said:
"In less than few years to come. This should be my testimony IJN Amen. Congratulations dear."
@nellythompson51 added:
"I tap into this blessing. It is my portion in Jesus name amen."
Watch the video below:
