A Nigerian mother came online to brag about her daughter's achievement in the 2024 WAEC examination

The woman joked that her daughter has the best WAEC result in the whole nation as far as 2024 was concerned

She posted a copy of the result, showing that the student was able to score A1 in 7 WAEC subjects she wrote

A Nigerian mother is highly impressed by the result achieved by her daughter who wrote WAEC in 2024.

The mother was so happy that her daughter passed the examination and she declared her as the best in the country.

Nigerian girl scores A1 in seven WAEC subjects. Photo credit: Facebook/Hady Dorayi.

Source: Facebook

The woman, Hady Dorayi, joked that her daughter's result was the best in Nigeria.

She joked that she would give N50,000 to anyone with a better result than her daughter.

She said:

"I have N50k for anybody that has a better 2024 WAEC result that my daughter. Yes oooh, IMAN AMINU DORAYI. An girl from the one and the only Kano State. Oya....all the 35 states, I want you to produce your brainbox so I can send that student alert sharp sharp."

The student, Aminu Dorayi Hauwa Imam did excellently well in the 2024 WAEC.

Hauwa scored A1 in seven subjects, inclucing including commerce, economics, government, civic education, English language, mathematics and geography.

Hauwa's lowest performance in the examination was in French Language where she scored B2.

Reactions as Nigerian girl performs well in WAEC

Khadija Lami Tanko said:

"A big congratulations baby girl."

Lami Atta-Ahmed said:

"Congratulations, wishing her every success."

Imoudu Asekhame said:

"Congratulations to her and wishing her plenty of success and many wins!"

Shamsudeen Hassan said:

"Congratulations to her and to you a great mother indeed."

