A man has called it quits on his relationship with his girlfriend over not being happy with himself

According to the unhappy man, he has no means of livelihood, no money and nothing seems to be going fine for him

The man's decision to break up with his girlfriend has sent social media users into a frenzy as people advised him

A man has asked netizens for their input on whether or not he made the right decision to break up with his girlfriend.

The man narrated why he broke up with his girlfriend in an anonymous message sent to X influencer @Wizarab10.

@Wizarab10 shared the man's message with the caption:

"Economy is destroying relationship."

The man said he broke up with his girlfriend because he is unhappy with his life. He said he is jobless and has no money.

He added that his girlfriend did not take the break up lightly. He wrote:

"Had to let this babe go not because she is in the wrong...But because I am not happy with myself. No work, no money, nothing to show for. Told her I can only be happy with someone when I am happy with myself.

"She didn't take it lightly though. Am I being selfish? Am I wrong? It is weighing on me."

See the tweet below:

People advise the man

@iamcyprian2 said:

"Sit down and talk things out with her if she's a good listener. Then, allow her to make the decision whether to stay or not.

"Life is full of ups and downs."

@Itzpelumi said:

"Just make sure you focus and be consistent with everything you do now henceforth. Cus if you na make am, after letting her go. She go swear for you."

@Sirfreshsemi said:

"You're wrong.... If she likes you she will manage with you cos right now everyone know how bad the economy is and how terrible Nigeria is right now."

@Ishow_leck said:

"Well, you’re selfish and it’s okay to be selfish to oneself. You need yourself before anyone."

@eddiebrendan said:

"You did the right thing. Men are wired to provide, and when you can't provide, it affects you emotionally, which will eventually spill into other areas of your life, including your love life. She might not understand it, but you did her a favour. My opinion."

@al_mustizz said:

"If she isn’t complaining or acting funny, keep the relationship moving. If you breakup now and finally have that breakthrough, it will be hard to get a woman that genuinely loves you for you."

