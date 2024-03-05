A TikTok video of a Nigerian lady moving back to her home country from Australia went viral

The lady revealed that she had lived in the overseas nation for five years before choosing to return to Nigeria

The video showed the woman travelling to the airport with her baggage, as she filmed herself with joy

A captivating TikTok video of a Nigerian lady who decided to move back to her home country from Australia captured the attention of many viewers.

As shared by @cynthia_rn, the lady disclosed that she had spent five long years in the foreign land, facing various challenges and opportunities, before making the bold choice to return to Nigeria.

The Nigerian lady left Australia after 5 years. Photo credit: @Cynthia_rn/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The video displayed the woman’s journey to the airport with her packed luggage, as she recorded herself.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Tony said:

“What's wrong with Australia.”

Mark reacted:

“That's great. did anyone notice?”

Chocobaby:

“Awwwww welcome boo.”

OLUWATIMILEHIN:

“Congratulations my dear.”

Firiscreations:

“Did you leave Australia? I live in Australia.”

Sara-swoti Pandey:

“Enjoy your holiday lovely.”

Glambybuzo:

“Welcome home.”

Aunty $ODada:

“Congratulations.”

Userhi:

“Did u get ur pr already.”

Man returns to Nigeria after failing to make it abroad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man has returned to the country after he could not succeed overseas.

The returning youth took to social media platform TikTok to announce his bold decision with a video proof.

In the clip, the young man, @ashuayanick, was pushing his belongings with a luggage cart at an airport. Wording on his video shed more light on why he decided to return to Nigeria.

Man is deported from Canada

In another related story, Legit.ng reported that a man who travelled to Canada to be with his wife has been asked to return to Nigeria without further delay.

A story shared on TikTok by Sassy Funke stated that the man was turned back at the point of entry and asked to leave within 48 hours.

Sassy Funke said the man apparently did not state in his visa application that Turkey had previously refused him a visa.

Source: Legit.ng