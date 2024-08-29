A Nigerian lady shared a video of her mother who tinted her hair and the clip is trending on social media

The lady joked hilariously that her mother had joined a gang because of the hair she was carrying

The video has sparked reactions among social media users who saw it and also joined the lady to laugh

A lady joked that her mother appeared to have joined bad gangs because of the hair she was carrying.

The lady shared a video showing her mother looking after tinting her hair.

The woman tinted her hair. Photo credit: TikTok/@carinababy01.

Source: TikTok

In the video posted by @carinababy01, she had her hair tinted grey.

The woman also added a long line by the side to complete her style like young people do.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The video is captioned:

"I came back home from school just to see that my mum has joined bad gang."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Nigerian mother tints her hair

@Hytee babe said:

"E reach to ask because if nah you come back home with tinted hair she go say you don join bad gang."

@Adebukonla said:

"Lol came back from school and my mum don go lock her hair."

@Niffy said:

"Mummy is doing what she chooses."

@ojukotimi123 said:

"If I bad and tint my hair,na so my hair go be. Make God surprise me with plenty hair."

@PappyTerry said:

"Abeg let mumsy slay ooo."

@BUTTERFIELD(THE BRAND) said:

"All this mummy’s just doing whatever they chooses this days."

@Enny'sworld said:

"Abeg leave that sweet 16."

@kanyisola said:

"Na so my own too go barb hair turn am to dada hair."

@Oyinda Oyo said:

"Abeg leave mummy alone and face your front."

@bellofolakemiogun said:

"Tell her to stand up and follow to the saloon now because that is what she will tell you if you were the one."

Lady braids her own hair, video trends

In a related story, a Nigerian lady who resides in the UK said she did not accept to pay N140,000 just to braid her hair once.

The lady, Maureen Chidimma, said she decided to braid her hair by herself as she could not afford the amount charged.

In a trending TikTok video, Maureen showed her followers how she braided her hair, which looked cute.

Source: Legit.ng