A video of the eggs and fried plantain a Nigerian lady prepared for her boyfriend's mother has stirred reactions online

The lady said her boyfriend's mother had asked her to prepare the delicacy for her and she did not seem pleased with what she fried

People funnily advised her to run away from the house while others shared what they would have done if in her shoes

A Nigerian lady, @only1_slim_mamacita, has posted the fried meal she made for her boyfriend's mum.

In a TikTok post, the lady showcased the mean and revealed her boyfriend's mum had asked her to fry her eggs and plantain.

She fried burnt plantain for her boyfriend's mum. Photo Credit: @only1_slim_mamacita

Source: TikTok

@only1_slim_mamacita ended up burning the plantain and lamented her performance on TikTok.

Cutting herself some slack, she stated that no one is perfect.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"No one is perfect," she wrote.

Her video stirred massive reactions online.

Watch her video below:

The clip left netizens in stitches

STEPHY 💕🥺 said:

"No one is better na why you dey chop cheese ball abi."

TEMINI-OLUWA said:

"You better pass kitchen door run go your house."

pure virgin 2005 said:

"I go just tell dem say i wan quickly buy something.

"I don japa be dat ooo."

Dio non fallisce mai🗽🖤 said:

"E be like u go go your house go perfect."

Lonely😞kid backup 😔 said:

"Naso my bf fry Plaintain too e con talk say na blue light change the colour."

Aquosuahchloe said:

"Oya back your things😂begin to go now."

big temzy said:

"Me as ur bf mom: Angelina u never see husband go find ur man for Hausa land."

Doubra said:

"Where you leave plantain go? ehn fine girl?"

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady was videoed working hard for her boyfriend's mum.

Lady does dishes for boyfriend's mum

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady had visited her boyfriend's mum and washed a pile of clothes.

In a short video, she revealed that she followed her boyfriend to his village, where she met his mother. The young lady, Chisom Splendor, said she was bent on proving she was a wife material. She was seen washing clothes in the video to the extent that her hand turned red due to the stress.

Some people in Chisom's comment section advised her to take things easy because her relationship might still not work.

Source: Legit.ng