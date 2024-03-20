A Nigerian lady who resides in the UK said she did not accept to pay N140,000 just to braid her hair once

The lady, Maureen Chidimma, said she decided to braid her hair by herself as she could not afford the amount charged

In a trending TikTok video, Maureen showed her followers how she braided her hair, which looked cute

A UK-based Nigerian lady said she discovered that making her hair in the country was not cheap, as it cost as much as N140,000.

The lady, Maureen Chidimma, said she had to find a way out since she could not pay so much for a one-off braid.

Maureen said she was charged N140,000 to braid her hair. Photo credit: TikTok/Maureen Chidimma.

Luckily for Chidimma, she could braid her hair by herself, so she did just that with her attachments.

She shared a video showing how she braided her hair by herself, and the clip immediately went viral.

The hair looked so cute, and many of her followers were fascinated when they saw the video. Many agreed that the amount charged to braid hair in the UK was outrageous.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady braids her hair herself

