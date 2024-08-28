A short clip of a man who resembles deceased singer Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, and Junior Pope lookalike has caught people's attention

The young men linked up and vibed while trying to act like the late Mohbad and actor Junior Pope

The duo's clip went viral on social media and elicited mixed reactions, with some people tackling their display

Two men resembling the late singer Mohbad and the late Nollywood actor John Paul Obumneme Odonwodo, popular as Junior Pope, have become viral sensations online.

Mohbad is a late Nigerian singer who passed away in controversial circumstances on September 12, 2023, while Junior Pope died on April 10, 2024.

In a TikTok clip, @iam_victor_av, dubbed Mohbad twin, linked up with the Junior Pope lookalike.

Both men tried to look and behave like the deceased celebrities they copied. The link up clip was posted on TikTok by the Mohbad lookalike. He captioned it:

"Imolenization meets Swag Nation."

Watch their video below:

Netizens differ on video of Mohbad's lookalike

tega said:

"Ona nor go kill me for dis country."

Only1mummy said:

"God ☺️is good people do look alike 😏 but whatever you are doing be doing it in remembrance of them 🙃no go over do."

Blessing Otunu said:

"Wow...I love this. Mohbad and Jp look alike. May God protect you both in Jesus' name, Amen."

mariepaulkibal said:

"Nooooooo swagtion noooooo who that’s that creat yuor one pls."

Ruth Peters⛈️🌊🧿 said:

"Abeg these ones no resemble my people o."

Aku best 77 said:

''No matter what star na star, and i can still read what there right on the wall."

sunshine great said:

"Two dead people❤❤❤🥰🥰 may your souls rest in peace."

Kweencyminat said:

"Junior pope no short ooo.

"Abeg, i move."

Mohbad's lookalike spotted in public

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Mohbad's lookalike was spotted in public.

In a video that made the rounds on social media, a youngster who resembled the late music star was spotted out in public. In the viral video, the Mohbad lookalike was chilling with some guys who were in awe of his appearance. Some of them begged him to sing some of Mohbad's songs.

One of the people behind the camera called the young man 'fake Mohbad' and also said he was supposed to be a celebrity because of his appearance. The Mohbad lookalike seemed to be enjoying the attention he was getting from others, but he did not indulge their request to sing one of the late music star's songs.

