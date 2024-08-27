A lady wanted a unique experience for her birthday and decided to storm a prison-like facility in the United Kingdom to celebrate her special day

In a trending video, the celebrant was accompanied by her friends, which included a Nigerian lady

The Nigerian lady shared a clip from the prison birthday outing, highlighting how they were put through what prisoners experience, including wearing orange uniforms

A Nigerian lady, Mahtilda, who accompanied her friend to celebrate her birthday in a UK 'prison', has shared their experience on TikTok.

Mahtilda, the celebrant and one other lady, visited the prison-like facility and were funnily given the prisoner's treatment.

They were given orange uniforms as prisoners. Photo Credit: @the_mahtilda

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok video, the ladies were given orange prison uniforms and had their mugshots taken.

Men in prison warders-like uniforms guided the Nigerian lady, her friends and other fun seekers who visited for the same prisoners' experience.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Fun seekers treated to UK prison experience

Mahtilda and her friends were put in cells and had meals like prisoners. Afterwards, they had to bail themselves out.

At some point, Mahtilda feared they might be mistaken for real prisoners.

"This prison experience was tottally worth it! Is this something you’re willing to try?!!" Mahtilda wrote on TikTok.

Watch her video below:

The 'prison' birthday celebration causes stir

AbbeyAdewuyi77 said:

"Church dey there ooooooo,una no go there to do birthday ooooo."

BigRay👿💯💫💫 said:

"Prison was amazing for person way go visit,go stay inside first for days u go Amazed😂."

Juliypounds said:

"Will love this experience honestly.. was it free?? Please how did you apply?"

Jonathan said:

"Imagine riot came up and you have to stay locked in there."

BIGGI 🥀 said:

"Nor be me village people wan use do replacement."

Uwem said:

"Try come Nigeria own, u they find experience were experience no dey."

isaac sambo said:

"Something spectacular and na prison come una mind."

kharleddc said:

"You go get what you prayed for 🙏."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a young lady had gifted herself an air conditioner and a generator on her 20th birthday.

Hushpuppi celebrates Tunde Ednut's birthday in prison

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that convicted Nigerian fraudster Hushpuppi had marked Tunde Ednut's birthday in prison.

The celebrity blogger, with real name Tunde Adekunle, turned 38 on January 20, 2024, and he was widely celebrated by his fans, colleagues and supporters. Tunde Ednut’s birthday is usually celebrated like a carnival every year, with his fans in different parts of the world picking locations to mark the special occasion.

Interestingly, the birthday celebration also extended to a prison cell in America when popular Nigerian socialite Hushpuppi decided to show him love. Tunde Ednut reportedly posted the video of Hushpuppi marking his birthday from his jail cell before quickly deleting it. However, the clip quickly spread on social media.

Source: Legit.ng