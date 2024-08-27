Global site navigation

After 7 Interviews, Nigerian Lady Finally Gets Warehousing Job in US, Shows Her First Day at Work
People

After 7 Interviews, Nigerian Lady Finally Gets Warehousing Job in US, Shows Her First Day at Work

by  Victor Duru 2 min read
  • A Nigerian lady has given netizens a sneak peek into her routine on her first day of working in a warehousing company
  • She said she got the job after several applications, undergoing seven interviews and almost getting involved in an accident
  • The Nigerian in the diaspora said she resumes work by 5:00 am and as such wakes up at 3:00 am to prepare

After finally landing a job in the US, a Nigerian lady, Stephanie, announced the feat online with a video showing how her first day at work went down.

Stephanie got a warehousing job after several applications, seven interviews and almost having an accident.

Stephanie said she got the warehousing job after seven interviews.
In a TikTok video, Stephanie showed how she starts her day. According to her, she wakes up at 3:00 am to prepare for her work, which begins at 5:00 am.

She said it is a 30-minute drive from her house to work. Stephanie videoed her workplace and highlighted her duties.

Stephanie noted that they were not allowed to bring their phones in while on duty and were entitled to very short breaks. Her work is an eight-hour shift.

Mixed reactions trail the lady's video

peterbolji said:

"Hmmm. I have tried a lot of moves from Nigeria to this country but mhen....., well I am happy for dear."

Mercy mercy said:

"Please did you use your Nigeria drivers licence there or you got one from there immediately you got there please reply."

ayinkeebaby said:

"You even live close 🥰🥰🥰 I stay in Dallas area as well o my dear if you are looking for new friends."

birdman🇨🇲🇺🇸💎 said:

"Welcome to America 😂. U go clock in sotay de sleep de see na punch in machine."

Remilekun Taiwo said:

"Congratulations 🎊 ,cos it is not easy to get a job over ther as a foreigner not to talk of of being a Nigerian."

Beautyspot_DTX said:

"You sure are doing great. Driving on dallas high way ain’t beans especially when you’re new to Dallas. Take your flowers 💐."

