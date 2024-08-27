A Nigerian lady has given netizens a sneak peek into her routine on her first day of working in a warehousing company

She said she got the job after several applications, undergoing seven interviews and almost getting involved in an accident

The Nigerian in the diaspora said she resumes work by 5:00 am and as such wakes up at 3:00 am to prepare

After finally landing a job in the US, a Nigerian lady, Stephanie, announced the feat online with a video showing how her first day at work went down.

Stephanie got a warehousing job after several applications, seven interviews and almost having an accident.

In a TikTok video, Stephanie showed how she starts her day. According to her, she wakes up at 3:00 am to prepare for her work, which begins at 5:00 am.

She said it is a 30-minute drive from her house to work. Stephanie videoed her workplace and highlighted her duties.

Stephanie noted that they were not allowed to bring their phones in while on duty and were entitled to very short breaks. Her work is an eight-hour shift.

