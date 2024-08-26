"My Birthday is Tomorrow": Lady Close to Tears after Surviving Tricycle Crash on Her Way to Work
- A Nigerian lady was emotional after she survived a tricycle accident while heading to work in the morning
- The survivor shared a clip from the accident scene and wondered the kind of news that would have been delivered to her poor mum in the village
- Social media users sent her heartwarming messages as people celebrated the lady for surviving an accident a day to her birthday
A Nigerian lady, @bigmummy685, has taken to social media to appreciate God for her life after she survived a tricycle accident.
According to @bigmummy685, the accident happened on her way to work in the morning.
In a TikTok video, she displayed the crushed tricycle involved in the accident and fought back tears while filming.
"On my way to work this morning nd it happened 😭😭😭😭god thank you," she wrote.
She further revealed that the accident happened a day to her birthday. In her words:
"My birthday is 2moro nd Devil want to take my life today."
Watch her video below:
People celebrate with her
Successgoodlife said:
"Our mother will never cry over us ijn 😩if at all our mama go cry e go be tears of joy ijn 👏."
Jewel 💎🦋❤️🩹 said:
"Omo thank God for ur life oooo that was how I nearly lost my mum this morning 😭😭😭 but she's okay now God is good."
E💘L💘L💘A said:
"ThankGod for your life dear 🙏you will live to testify the goodness of God in your life 🙏🙏🙏."
amiramirabel4 said:
"Abeg where u sit please make i know where I go dea sit oo."
Bro billions pet 😘🤔 said:
"As we go and find our daliy bread 🍞 we shall not die on our way in Jesus name Amen."
God favorite said:
"Our mama nor go hear bad news about us."
youngwisdom03 said:
"But where you Dey go this early morning? You no Dey stay one place ?"
Source: Legit.ng
