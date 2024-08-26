A Nigerian lady was emotional after she survived a tricycle accident while heading to work in the morning

The survivor shared a clip from the accident scene and wondered the kind of news that would have been delivered to her poor mum in the village

Social media users sent her heartwarming messages as people celebrated the lady for surviving an accident a day to her birthday

A Nigerian lady, @bigmummy685, has taken to social media to appreciate God for her life after she survived a tricycle accident.

According to @bigmummy685, the accident happened on her way to work in the morning.

She thanked God for sparing her life. Photo Credit: @bigmummy685

In a TikTok video, she displayed the crushed tricycle involved in the accident and fought back tears while filming.

"On my way to work this morning nd it happened 😭😭😭😭god thank you," she wrote.

She further revealed that the accident happened a day to her birthday. In her words:

"My birthday is 2moro nd Devil want to take my life today."

Watch her video below:

People celebrate with her

Successgoodlife said:

"Our mother will never cry over us ijn 😩if at all our mama go cry e go be tears of joy ijn 👏."

Jewel 💎🦋❤️‍🩹 said:

"Omo thank God for ur life oooo that was how I nearly lost my mum this morning 😭😭😭 but she's okay now God is good."

E💘L💘L💘A said:

"ThankGod for your life dear 🙏you will live to testify the goodness of God in your life 🙏🙏🙏."

amiramirabel4 said:

"Abeg where u sit please make i know where I go dea sit oo."

Bro billions pet 😘🤔 said:

"As we go and find our daliy bread 🍞 we shall not die on our way in Jesus name Amen."

God favorite said:

"Our mama nor go hear bad news about us."

youngwisdom03 said:

"But where you Dey go this early morning? You no Dey stay one place ?"

