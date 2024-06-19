Video: Nigerian Lady Survives Car Crash Hours after Her Engagement Party, Many React
Hours after she was engaged by her boyfriend, a Nigerian lady survived a car crash.
A video from the scene of the car crash was shared online by the engaged lady's sister.
More details shortly...
Watch the video below:
People praise God for car crash survival
didioma937 said:
"Tank u jesus, I follow type congratulations for her page ooo.
"Tank u jesus may Ur name be glorified."
olori cee jay said:
"Jesus,thank God for life,i will never cry over any of my family members and love ones."
Say_Hey_To_Mary said:
"Thank God for life.
"The devil came late.may d name of the lord b praise for ever."
DeraGift01 said:
"Thank you Jesus they survived untimely death will never be our portion Amen."
Sa.rahstarr18 said:
"Jesus Christ!! May his name be praise oo. Pre mature death is not our potion oo."
licia0015 said:
"Oil on my head, speed on my feet. We are too late for tragedy. I rejoice with your family, it can only be God."
jhaneyjay8 said:
"Jesus Christ... Thank God for this great deliverance.... May the devil not still your family's joy.... Amen."
ASA PAPATEE said:
"Blood of Jesus, devil came late and forever he will be a late comer, there shall be no loss in Jesus name amen."
Legit.ng reported that NYSC members had survived a car crash hours after their passing out.
Canada-bound Nigerian lady involved in accident
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady had narrowly survived a car crash 13 days before her move to Canada.
@jaymiila wrote on TikTok that she had planned to make Canada travel preparation videos, unknown to her that she would be involved in an accident.
@jaymiila shared pictures from the accident scene, showing the state of the vehicle she had boarded. The young lady revealed she suffered a broken leg as a result of the accident. In a TikTok video, she received a massage on the fractured leg.
Source: Legit.ng
Victor Duru (Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained award-winning journalist with over 4 years of working experience in the media industry.