A young Nigerian lady shared a video of what transpired when she was creating content in her school

The lady was creating a TikTok video on campus but she was unaware that her lecturer was standing behind her

When she found out, she did not help but to continue recording her video, even though she became uncomfortable

A Nigerian lady was recording a video but she did not know her lecturer was watching her.

The lecturer was standing behind and observing what the lady was doing carefully.

The lady said her lecturer saw her while she was making a video. Photo credit: TikTok/@gift.x.x4.

Source: TikTok

In the video posted by @gift.x.x4, the student became uncomfortable when she saw her lecturer looking at her.

She turned to look at the man but did not know what to do but to continue making the video.

She said the lecturer was holding their examination script.

Many people who saw the video said they recognised the lecturer, noting that he taught them the French language.

The video is captioned:

"I should not go and learn like this because he is holding our exam script."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lecturer sees student making video

@emmycaleb said:

"The man is so handsome."

@Caring whunmmy pearl said:

"The man Dey talk am for him mind say you go meet me for exam hall."

@Sheriff jatto said:

"Wow I sight my lecturer Dr salami, very good man. God bless him always."

@diamond king said:

"You will learn dear.....that line was from him."

@Aduragbemi sid:

"Na our French lecturer be that. The man no get problem."

@Oyin reacted:

"This man taught me, I think French, a borrowed course, a good man though."

@oluwafirepemi said:

"Mon Salawu. One of my best lecturers in that department. Baba okomi."

@Babz Tilary said:

"This man is really good o nobody talk bad about him in the comments section."

