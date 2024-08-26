An excited reverend father has released the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) results of students of St Michael's Boys Secondary School, Ozubulu

Commending the students for their outstanding performance, the Catholic priest said their commitment and those of the teachers paid off brilliantly

He sent an important message to parents, saying now is the right time to invest in their children's future

Nigerians have hailed the performance of 16 students of St Michael's Boys Secondary School, Ozubulu, Anambra.

The students' performance became public after a Catholic priest, Fada Ebubedike, shared their results on Facebook.

The students had distinctions in their WAEC results. Photo Credit: FADA Ebubedike

According to the reverend father, the students' and teachers' hard work, commitment, and dedication paid off brilliantly.

He encouraged parents to invest in their kids' future. His Facebook post read in part:

"Outstanding Success in WAEC for St. Michael's Boys' Secondary School OZUBULU, Anambra State - Nigeria.

"I am thrilled to announce that our boys at St Michael's Boys' Secondary School Eziora Ozubulu have once again demonstrated excellence with their WAEC results. The hard work, dedication and commitment of our students and teachers have paid off brilliantly. This is not just a victory for the boys but for the entire St. Michael's family.

"Parents, now is the time to invest in your child’s future. As we celebrate this achievement, we also open our doors to new students who are ready to embark on a journey of academic excellence, character building, and spiritual growth..."

One of the students, Ezenwa Sylvester Chisom, had six A1's and another, Okeke Chidera Emmanuel, got seven A1s.

Netizens commend the students

Friday Udochukwu said:

"Your school must have paid the 500,000 penalty for malpractice last year, if not they will withheld these results."

Ujunwa Chidiebere Nwaosu Oby said:

"Wow this is so amazing, congratulations to them."

Christiana Odey said:

"Una wan try Catholic schools?💃💃💃💃💃💃💃

"Kudos to the students and all their teachers for work well done."

Irabor Amansowomhan said:

"Good results but I have some issues with the subject combination for some of the results."

Okonkwo Ella Ijeoma said:

"Congratulations to them......they deserve one bottle of coke each💕💕💕."

Amaka Mgbeodimma said:

"Chaiii wonderful boys, you guys made parents proud, continue keep the light burning."

Ella Munachimso said:

"Hmmm!!! Wonderful. Padre! Your boys are very brilliant."

