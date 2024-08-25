A Nigerian girl has expressed the desire to study medicine and surgery at the university but is unsure of her admission

Her father sold his generator to enrol her for the 2024 WAEC examination and now, there is no money to send her to university

Her 2024 WAEC result shows that she passed the examination with A1 in eight of the nine subjects she wrote

A girl who passed the 2024 WAEC examination is unsure of proceeding to the university.

This is because her father may not be able to sponsor her to the university despite the fact that she is brilliant.

The girl's father sold his generator to register her for WAEC. Photo credit: Facebook/Ugwuja Benjamin.

The girl, Seraphina Somadina Madukwe passed all the nine WAEC subjects excellently.

Man sells his generator to register daughter for WAEC

But a Facebook post by Ugwuja Benjamin noted that Seraphina's father had sold his generator to register her for the 2024 WAEC.

Seraphina wants to study medicine and surgery at the university if she has the opportunity to proceed.

A copy of her result seen on Facebook shows that Seraphina scored A1 in eight subjects.

The WAEC result shows that she wrote the examination at Experience Model Secondary School, Aba, Abia state.

Seraphina scored A1 in marketing, economics, civic education, general mathematics, agricultural science, biology, chemistry, and physics.

Her lowest grade in WAEC was recorded in English language where she scored B3.

Part of the post reads:

"Seraphina Somadina Madukwe, a brilliant 16-year-old girl, got worried and turned to the internet for help. According to the girl, she wants to study medicine and surgery at the university but is unsure of her university admission chances as her father sold his only Generator Set to complete her WAEC Funding. Seraphina said it took a lot of hard work and the grace of God for her to achieve the sterling performance."

