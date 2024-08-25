A brilliant chap who took the 2024 WAEC examination performed really well in it that his school is celebrating him

The boy was able to get A1 in six of the nine subjects he wrote in the examination, making his school and parents proud

He took the 2024 WAEC examination at the Epitome Model Islamic Schools located in Mararaba, Nasarawa state

A Nigerian student has earned the praise of his school owing to his performance in the 2024 WAEC.

The candidate performed well in all the subjects he sat for in the important WAEC examination.

The student passed WAEC with A1 in six subjects. Photo credit: Facebook/EMIS

Source: Facebook

Muhammad Muftau Teina was part of those who wrote the 2024 WAEC at the Epitome Model Islamic Schools located in Mararaba, Nasarawa state.

A Facebook post by the school showed that he passed WAEC with A1 in six subjects.

According to the result Muftau scored A1 in data processing, geography, further mathematics, mathematics, chemistry and physics.

He got C4 in civic education, B3 in English language, and B3 in technical drawing.

Speaking to Legit.ng on Muftau's performance, Mrs Bawa Fatimat, admission officer at Epitome Model Islamic Schools told Legit.ng that Muftau pays attention to his studies.

She said in a WhatsApp message:

"Muftau likes to play as much as he likes to read. One thing for sure is: he's always ready with an answer for every question thrown at him."

