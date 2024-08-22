After being in an online relationship for several weeks, a Nigerian lady and her man finally met up

A heartwarming video captured the moment they came face to face for the first time at an airport

The couple's video has gone viral on social media, with some ladies drawing hope from their love story

A Nigerian lady, @nayas_beautystudio, was overjoyed when she finally met a man she had been dating online for two months.

@nayas_beautystudio and her man met up at an airport.

They had been dating online for two months. Photo Credit: @nayas_beautystudio

Source: TikTok

@nayas_beautystudio had their meet-up recorded and shared the clip on TikTok. In the clip, she ran into her man's arms after sighting him from a distance.

@nayas_beautystudio marvelled that he looked cuter in person and beat her expectations of him. The lady covered her mouth in awe and hugged her man again.

The lovebirds' clip elicited heartwarming comments.

Watch her video below:

People celebrated with the lady

Olamide petite said:

"Congratulations am so happy for you I believe God would do mine soon."

Boluwatifemi said:

"Best of luck momma😍May your joy be everlasting."

BEVERLY.Com said:

"Another day to be genuinely happy for strangers."

Lewa pepper🌶️ said:

"Love is sweet nobody can tell me otherwise."

Queen Ajoke for real said:

"All the best dearest, I don't know you but am happy for you."

kakobeuty store said:

"Me am just smiling while watching you both I wish you well with him."

Sharon beauty empire 1 said:

"I don't know how it will happen...All i know is soon all the congratulations 🎊👏 I have been giving other will reach in soon AMEN 🙏💯🙏."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady had married a white man she met on a dating app.

Lovers meet after months of online dating

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that two lovebirds finally met and were set to wed after six months of online dating.

The bride, a Nigerian lady, @americanwife009, took to TikTok to announce her marriage and share her love story. According to @americanwife009, she met the American man online but didn't specify the platform where they met.

Using pictures, she narrated how the man had vowed to travel to Nigeria to marry her. True to his words, he came and they had court and traditional marriages. @americanwife009 was full of praises for her man.

Proofreading by James, Ojo Adakole, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng