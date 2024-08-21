A Nigerian lady who is a university graduate has become a professional cleaner, cleaning people's houses for a living

The lady shared a video letting people know she was a graduate but has taken up a different line of profession

She showed people the day she graduated from school, noting that she studied medical biochemistry

In a video posted by Neat Home, the lady said she studied medical biochemistry at the university.

The video also showed the day she graduated from the university as she was dressed in her graduation gown.

However, she now cleans homes for people to make money. She said in the video:

"Now I clean houses and fight pests … feels good."

Many people told her that the job she does is related to her course and that it also pays her well.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as graduate becomes cleaner

@Louis Esere Ibeyon said:

"Why do I see roaches in my kitchen no matter what I have used to take them out? Where in Delta are you guys please."

@Winnie Omokaro said:

"So I started this business, i wanted to ask is it okay to work alone sometimes?"

@Ecstas.y Bliss said:

"At least you're mixing chemicals na and it's kinda related. It's pays joor."

@rejoice said:

"You even see what you are doing."

@EhiAgnes said:

"You even have work."

@Toluwalope said:

"Sebi you still dey use chemicals substances to clean and you study biochemistry all join."

@queen said:

"What a country."

