A Nigerian boy is celebrating after he checked his West African Examination Council result and saw that he did well

The boy was part of those who took the 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination and got an A1 in Marketing

He posted his result online, showing that he passed all the nine subjects he sat for in the secondary school examination

A Nigerian boy is celebrating his achievement in the 2024 West African Examination Council (WAEC) exams for secondary school students.

The boy sat for nine subjects in the 2024 WASSCE and he was able to pass all of them with good grades.

The boy did well in the 2024 WASSCE. Photo credit: Facebook/ItsZlang-G.

Source: Facebook

In a post he made in a Facebook group, the boy, ItsZlan-G, said he was grateful to God because he passed all the WAEC papers.

Boy celebrates passing 2024 WAEC

He said:

"Omo it is finally out, God has done it before me."

A look at his WAEC result showed that he wrote it at the Government Secondary School, Gadabuke, Nasarawa state.

He made A1 in marketing, B3 in geography, B3 in civic education, C6 in English language, B3 in mathematics, B3 in agricultural science, C4 in biology, C6 in chemistry and C5 in physics.

The subjects he took in the WAEC examination showed that he was a science student in secondary school.

Girl shares her WAEC result

In a related story, a student who wrote the 2024 WAEC said one of her papers was declared outstanding after she checked the result.

The grateful student posted the WAEC result on Facebook, lamenting that chemistry was missing from the document.

However, the WAEC result showed that she was able to make an A1 in general mathematics and also in marketing.

Students celebrate end of WAEC examination

Meanwhile, some students who took part in the 2024 WAEC examination were happy that they had written their final paper.

The students were seen in a video celebrating happily after they came out from the WAEC examination hall.

They wore white shirts like university graduates and also used ink to sign on their shirts in celebration of their achievements.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng