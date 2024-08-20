A lady who boarded a taxi discovered the romantic side of the driver who started a conversation with her

As the journey progressed, the taxi driver was busy telling the lady how she would enjoy life if she was his wife

The man said if he got married to the beautiful passenger, he would make sure she did not do any work

A romantic taxi driver has gone viral on TikTok because of how he spoke to a female passenger.

The taxi driver showed his romantic side, speaking to the passenger as if he was interested in a relationship.

The taxi driver said if he married the lady, she would enjoy. Photo credit: TikTok/@petitetalkerr.

In a video posted by @petitetalkerr, the taxi driver said if he was to marry the beautiful passenger, he would take good care of her.

He said he would make sure that the lady would never do any work, but just sit at home and enjoy herself.

The passenger could not control her laughter when she heard the comments from the taxi driver.

When asked if the driver collected money from her after the trip, the lady said he did.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as driver interacts with passenger

@ER said:

"Na why he never make am."

@user424304169453 said:

"I hope he didn't collect money for the trip."

@yung cruz said:

"bro literally said this just to feel okay."

@berry said:

"E just dey whine you."

@Only1komodo said:

"See the way you dey laugh shioor."

@summer said:

"Aboki bike way I enter yesterday be dis. Say e go marry me go Kano e go Dey work come give me."

@Kayla Thompson said:

"You see the way she laughs, very demure, very courtesy and very mindful."

@Michael Sonny said:

"Na why baba still Dey drive UBER till now."

@freemanblinck1 said:

"Try marry am first make we see something."

