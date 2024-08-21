A Nigerian man said he took the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) in 2022 but did not gain admission

He registered for the examination again in the year 2023 and still failed to make it to the university

However, after a third attempt in 2024, he was finally accepted into university, where he is now a student

A man has shared the touching story of how he sat for UTME three good times before gaining admission.

The UTME is an important examination administered by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

The student wrote JAMB three times before gaining admission. Photo credit: TikTok/@f4.

Source: TikTok

Nigerians seeking undergraduate admission into tertiary institutions are expected to pass the UTME.

In the case of @f4, a TikTok user, he said he had to take the examination three times.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Checking JAMB CAPS after 2024 UTME

He first registered for JAMB in 2022 but could not gain admission. He sat for the examination again in 2023, and the same thing happened.

He was going to give up but was encouraged to try his luck again in 2024, and his persistence has paid off.

He checked the JAMB Central Admission Processing System (CAPS) and saw that he was offered admission. He is now studying at the university.

In his post, he encouraged other students in his situation not to give up.

He said:

"Don’t give up, delay is not denier…God will always show that he is God one day one day. God is good."

Reactions as man gains admission after writing JAMB three times

@Hair accessories vendor said:

"Wow God time Kini I have given up oh. This is my sixth year at home."

@Kelvin said:

"Same thing happened to me but all thanks to God....I cried. There was no one to talk to but only God and HE came through for me."

Lady gains admission into aviation school

A lady was overwhelmed with happiness because she was about to become a student in an aviation school in Nigeria.

The lady said she would be starting her training in aviation school because her aim is to become a flight attendant.

She posted a video celebrating the fact that she had been admitted and that she would soon achieve her dreams.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng