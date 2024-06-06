A Nigerian young lady, who finally secured a job after numerous attempts and rejections from various companies, gained significant online attention

In the video, the young lady showcased screenshots of the rejections she had received from different employers during her job hunt

Eventually, she received an offer from a kitchen company and shared footage of herself dressed as a chef as she began her new role

A young Nigerian lady, after facing countless rejections in her job search, finally landed a job and attracted widespread attention online.

In her video, she displayed screenshots of the numerous rejection emails she had received while seeking employment.

Lady becomes chef in UK. Photo credit: @kechan90

Source: TikTok

Her perseverance paid off when she was offered a position at a kitchen company. The video also featured her proudly wearing a chef's uniform as she started her new job, as shown by @kechan90.

Watch the video HERE:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Webster said:

“It's draining me applying from overseas 350 unfortunately applications.”

Pendulum wrote:

“I think it will be easier to get jobs in the US there is a serious shortage of workers.”

Barry comented:

“Every time I got such email, however I'Il never give up hope to get good news before my qraduation.”

Coolboyguyo:

“Congratulations!”

Parpurbenwillis:

“What's your profession.”

Roystern:

“Congratulations!”

Dolsss:

“Congratulations my dear.”

Evergreen20:

“That is me right now all the schools I applied for scholarship from Dec till now all I was rejected.”

Kechan:

“Keep hope alive Joy is coming.”

Bhlessyn:

“Hey namesake. Well done for not giving up.”

Miss Ellen:

“Like pass year just unfortunately but eventually congratulations.”

Source: Legit.ng