Global site navigation

Local editions

Nigerian Lady Secures Job in UK as Chef After Many Rejections, Shares Confirmation
People

Nigerian Lady Secures Job in UK as Chef After Many Rejections, Shares Confirmation

by  Basit Jamiu 2 min read
  • A Nigerian young lady, who finally secured a job after numerous attempts and rejections from various companies, gained significant online attention
  • In the video, the young lady showcased screenshots of the rejections she had received from different employers during her job hunt
  • Eventually, she received an offer from a kitchen company and shared footage of herself dressed as a chef as she began her new role

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

A young Nigerian lady, after facing countless rejections in her job search, finally landed a job and attracted widespread attention online.

In her video, she displayed screenshots of the numerous rejection emails she had received while seeking employment.

Nigerian lady becomes chef in the UK
Lady becomes chef in UK. Photo credit: @kechan90
Source: TikTok

Her perseverance paid off when she was offered a position at a kitchen company. The video also featured her proudly wearing a chef's uniform as she started her new job, as shown by @kechan90.

Read also

Young man becomes new Qatar Airways cabin crew member, shares screenshots as confirmation

Watch the video HERE:

PAY ATTENTION: Tiwa Savage, Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, and others competing within Legit.ng Entertainment Awards 2024. Battle of the year you can't miss!

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Webster said:

“It's draining me applying from overseas 350 unfortunately applications.”

Pendulum wrote:

“I think it will be easier to get jobs in the US there is a serious shortage of workers.”

Barry comented:

“Every time I got such email, however I'Il never give up hope to get good news before my qraduation.”

Coolboyguyo:

“Congratulations!”

Parpurbenwillis:

“What's your profession.”

Roystern:

“Congratulations!”

Dolsss:

“Congratulations my dear.”

Evergreen20:

“That is me right now all the schools I applied for scholarship from Dec till now all I was rejected.”

Kechan:

“Keep hope alive Joy is coming.”

Bhlessyn:

“Hey namesake. Well done for not giving up.”

Miss Ellen:

“Like pass year just unfortunately but eventually congratulations.”

Read also

Nigerian lady shares trainings she took to achieve dream of becoming cabin crew member

Nigerian lady finally secures first job

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady's exciting video about bagging her first job in Canada has gone viral on social media.

According to the lady, she was able to secure her first job after staying for about four months abroad.

The lady with the handle @rosyreal1 said she got employed as a food server in Canada after months of unemployment.

In a recent development, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young lady, shouldering the weight of responsibility, worked tirelessly across two jobs, all to ensure her siblings could lead a life of comfort and opportunity.

PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Basit Jamiu avatar

Basit Jamiu (Editor) Basit Jamiu is an award-winning journalist and a human interest editor with more than 5 years of experience in the media (Ikeja Bird, Prime Progress, The Movee). He started his journalism career after graduating from Ekiti State University in 2018. He is a 2023 MTN Media Fellow, OCRP Fellow at ICIR, and Accountability Fellow at CJID. He also has professional certificates in Information Management, Technical Writing, Digital Marketing from Google. He can be reached via basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel