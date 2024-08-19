Nigerians have reacted to the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) result of a female member of The Lord's Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries (TLCCRM)

A leader in the girl's church branch released the result on social media and revealed she was afraid she didn't do well

According to the church leader, he told her not to worry that the angel of God who works with Pastor Lazarus Muoka will "finish work for her"

Evangelist AbleGod Samuel Anyado, a church leader of Lord's Chosen, has proudly released the result of a female member of his local assembly.

The Lord's Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries (TLCCRM), popularly known as Lord's Chosen, is a popular Nigerian church that was established on December 24, 2002, and has branches in different states.

Gift had four A1's in the WAEC. Photo Credit: AbleGod Samuel Anyado, Instagram/@tlccrmofficial

The Lord's Chosen was founded by Pastor Lazarus, who still acts as the church's general overseer.

Gift was scared about her WAEC performance

Samuel narrated how the WAEC candidate, Adikwuru Gift Nmesoma, rushed to his office on a Sunday to express her fear about her performance.

Samuel said he assured her that everything would be well and that things eventually turned out fine. He wrote on Facebook:

"THE WAEC RESULT OF ONE OF MY YOUTHS IN MY BRANCH CHURCH.

"After she wrote her WAEC she ran to my office after Sunday ministration and said sir, am afraid my WAEC I did not do well, so I encouraged her not to worry that the Angel of God that work with our Daddy G.O will finish the work for her, and that she will not fail her WAEC, everything will be by miracles..

"And today her result is out.

"Friends and brethren, please check her results and glorify God with me on her behalf."

Breakdown of Gift's WAEC result

A look at Samuel shared showed Gift sat for her papers at Community Secondary School, Emekuku.

The girl had A1's in marketing, geography, civic education and general mathematics. She also had a B3 in economics, physics and biology, a C4 in chemistry and C5 in English language.

People celebrate the girl's WAEC result

Ezinne Ikechukwu said:

"Only God can do this."

Igo Oghenekevwe Blessing said:

"Congratulations to her.''

Anita Emeka Muona said:

"This is absolutely amazing."

Okwunakwe Bright said:

"What???? This is awesome bro congratulations 🎉🎉🎉 to him."

Pst Marcel Okwor said:

"Why is it that our youth nawadays no dey fail WAEC just like our days,

"Am only asking oh.

"Though I dey my house.

"AbleGod Samuel Anyado."

Ijeoma Okeyobasi said:

"God of chosen is so great.A big congratulations to her🎊."

