A young Nigerian man has proudly completed his house and shared the exciting news in a video that quickly went viral on TikTok

In the clip, he invited a pastor to bless the new home. The pastor can be seen moving through the house, hands raised in prayer

The video also offers a glimpse inside the stunning interior, as well as the breathtaking night-time view, leaving no doubt that this is a luxurious and well-crafted home

A young Nigerian man recently celebrated the completion of his new home, sharing the moment in a TikTok video that quickly gained widespread attention.

In the video, he welcomed a pastor to bless the property. The pastor is seen walking through the rooms, lifting his hands in prayer as he moved.

Man becomes houseowner. Photo credit: bobbiskitt

Source: TikTok

The video also showcases the elegant interior design and a panoramic night view, highlighting the high-quality construction and luxury of the home. The video was posted by @bobbiskitt.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Jerry_jay21 said:

“Congratulations bro more wins.”

Loveth pretty 04 wrote:

“Congratulations dear.”

Adufe Omo Owo:

“Congratulations to you.”

Mazi Igwe Abuttaco:

“Congratulations to you brother I know my turn next.”

Adewale:

“Congratulations from you brother amen.”

Blinkschinedu12:

“Congrats my bro.”

Jimmy cem:

“Big congratulations.”

Young wealth:

“Peace and good life, congratulations.”

Ayuski money:

“Congratulations I am starting my own this week Saturday pray for me.”

Candy Mama:

“Congratulations dear, I will keep congratulating people till it gets to my home and my brother soon Amen.”

Samuel Hartingah:

“Congratulations I tap from your blessings my broda more win.”

Annacharolette:

“Congratulations bro.”

Riskypoundsx:

“Big congratulations.”

Alexis:

“I tap from your grace bro.”

Jerryboi73:

“Congratulations more life and more congratulations.”

