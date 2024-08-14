A compassionate Nigerian lady recently became a viral sensation on TikTok after a heartwarming gesture on the streets

A Nigerian lady’s simple act of kindness has taken TikTok by storm.

In a viral video, she approached a groundnut seller on the street, offering her a choice between two slips of paper.

Lady gifts street seller. Photo credit: @joycarl

Source: TikTok

Although both papers appeared the same, the seller selected one and was delighted to find it marked with ₦25,000.

The generous woman immediately handed over the cash, leaving the seller beaming with joy and appreciation.

This heartwarming moment has resonated with viewers across social media, showcasing the profound impact of small gestures of generosity. The video was posted by @joycarl.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions

St. Livinus said:

“Me I will count to confirm if it is complete.”

Ezinne wrote:

“Thank God o. I thought she wanted to count it. God bless the giver.”

Nass Jeffery commented:

“Why I’m I expecting her to confirm the amount.”

Kerian634 also commented:

“Come to my place naw Shey na so I take dey invisible reach.”

Yemi Olasamson:

“Thank you my sister God will bless you more and more in the name of Jesus.”

Mimi baby:

“Please come to my location.”

Mohammedsaniharun7:

“God bless you.”

Cutie:

“Please bless me with a sowing machine.”

Miracle:

“Thank you for putting smile on people’s face.”

Inaso mai sona:

“God bless you Sister.”

Deborah Folakemi Homolara:

“God bless you.”

Loverboy:

“You have to get to my turn ooo.”

D_ehis0:

“God bless your hands dear.”

Bintadikwu:

“Thank you sister.”

Aishat Akinabi:

“May God continue to bless you more.”

User1521659300557:

“More blessings ma.”

Ennyboi:

“You are a blessing to people...May God surprise you.”

Yusuf Oizah Rabiyat 835:

“Wow look at her gentle smile God bless you.”

AA Salama:

“May bless you as u more to the neediest.”

Benjamin Joseph:

“God bless you.”

Nobody’s Ex:

“U change name?”

Tunji:

“God bless your work in Jesus name amen.”

The Preacherman:

“Thanks dear for all you do.”

Pelumi Racheal:

“More blessings sis joy.”

Bobbyrichy47:

“The blessings of god will never leave you dear you shall not die before your glory in jesus name.”

Favour:

“God bless you sis.”

Abdulhamid Muhammad Bbc:

“God Bless you sister.”

Abbasumaraawabe:

“What ur doing is very good, bless you always.”

Okusodou08:

“Amen, God bless you.”

