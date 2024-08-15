Nigerian Lady Makes a Stop at Dominican Republic Before Reuniting with Husband in the US
- A Nigerian lady has relocated to the United States to reunite with her husband after spending several months apart in Nigeria
- In a short video, she documented her entire journey, starting from her arrival at the airport in Nigeria and boarding the plane
- The video also captures the heartwarming moment she landed in Washington, where her husband was waiting to pick her up, and they finally headed home together
After months of being apart, a Nigerian lady has finally moved to the United States to join her husband.
She shared her experience in a short video, beginning with her departure from the airport in Nigeria and her flight to the U.S.
The video also includes the touching moment when she arrived in Washington, where her husband was eagerly waiting to welcome her home. The video was posted by @tiife_obafemi.
After a year in the UK, Nigerian man brings his younger brother too, reunites with him at the airport
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Tee bby said:
“Congratulations dear.
Michael Smith wrote:
“Congratulations am next insha allah.”
Monalisa commented:
“God is working congratulations dear I’m next in Jesus name amen.”
Lammy_gem0:
“Wooow congratulations who am I to give up then.”
Pepsi__baby:
“Congratulations to you.”
Ogonnadavid246:
“Congratulations dear.”
Home Plug:
“Congratulations dearest.”
Abefe:
“Congratulations I’m next ijn.”
Sandra:
“Congratulations mama.”
Tabby.folorunso:
“God is good congratulations.”
Sarah Benson:
“Sorry I don't understand, I thought u are already in canada.”
Boluwatife:
“When God says I am not done with you yet this is what happens.”
Faithbeauty glam:
“Congrat dear.”
In a recent development, Legit.ng reported that a lady said she decided to move from the USA to Africa, where she has now made her home.
Lady whose friends relocated abroad speaks
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady has complained about how relocation makes people lose friends, and no one has complained.
With a teary voice, the lady said that the last time she had a birthday party, not up to 10 friends showed up.
She added that as people move abroad, Nigerians lose friends to other countries. Her video got many emotional.
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Editor) Basit Jamiu is an award-winning journalist and a human interest editor with more than 5 years of experience in the media (Ikeja Bird, Prime Progress, The Movee). He started his journalism career after graduating from Ekiti State University in 2018. He is a 2023 MTN Media Fellow, OCRP Fellow at ICIR, and Accountability Fellow at CJID. He also has professional certificates in Information Management, Technical Writing, Digital Marketing from Google. He can be reached via basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.