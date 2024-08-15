A Nigerian lady has relocated to the United States to reunite with her husband after spending several months apart in Nigeria

In a short video, she documented her entire journey, starting from her arrival at the airport in Nigeria and boarding the plane

The video also captures the heartwarming moment she landed in Washington, where her husband was waiting to pick her up, and they finally headed home together

Lady joins husband abroad. Photo credit: @tife_obafemi

Source: TikTok

The video also includes the touching moment when she arrived in Washington, where her husband was eagerly waiting to welcome her home. The video was posted by @tiife_obafemi.

Source: Legit.ng