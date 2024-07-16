A young Nigerian man whose family was very poor made it in life and built a house worth millions of naira

Narrating how his family always struggled to feed him, the man said people knew that his family was always poor

The man also bought a vehicle to show many that his family's level has changed from poverty to wealth

A young Nigerian man who made it in life has used his resources to change his family's fortune.

The man said his family was very poor when his father was alive. He thanked God for the grace He had given them.

The man posed with his new car parked in front of his house. Photo source: @perobillions4

Dangote cement for construction

He built a beautiful bungalow and bought a car. His family members were excited.

During the construction of his building, a truck brought sand to his site, and bags of cement were everywhere.

He (@perobillions4) spent millions of naira on stone-coated roofs. The building's parapet matched the roof's colour.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Samuel said:

"I see my mama smile that’s a blessing."

Daviskute said:

"No forget to settle baba way run am."

Phina’s beauty Glam said:

"I love how you made your family your priority."

GOLDEN BOY said:

"Congratulations big win. You won’t die young. You will enjoy your wealth in peace but not in sickness in Jesus Name Amen."

CENCH said:

"Congratulations blood E no easy at all, I tap from the grace."

Ijeoma Celine Akwuba said:

"I claim this type of blessing for my family."

Patasco said:

"Congratulations to you brother, it will reach me soon."

BIG TONY said:

"Congrats bro , to make mama smile is not easy and when you finally did it , it’s a blessing."

Single_Life__style said:

"Am he will always come through for us."

