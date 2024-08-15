A Nigerian school has shared the 2024 WAEC results of its students who passed the examination with good grades

The school, Gifted Kiddies Model School, Ilorin, Kwara state posted the WAEC results of 11 outstanding students

All the 11 students passed the WAEC examination with excellent grades, thereby making the school proud

A Nigerian school that prepared students for the 2024 WAEC has proudly shared their results.

The school posted the results of 11 WAEC candidates who took the examination at the school.

The Ilorin school said the 11 students belong to its first set. Photo credit: Facebook/GKMS and Getty Images/Andresr. Girl's photo used for illustration only.

Source: UGC

The school Gifted Kiddies Model School, Ilorin, Kwara state noted that the 11 students belonged to the first set it would be graduating.

The school says:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"We did it! We are beyond proud to announce that our first set of secondary school graduates have achieved an unprecedented 100% outstanding result in the concluded WAEC exams! All 11 students who registered for the exams have made us proud with their exceptional performance. This is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and passion of our students, teachers, and entire GKM School community! To our amazing students, we celebrate your achievement and encourage you to keep reaching for excellence! You are the future leaders and change-makers of our world!"

A closer look at the results shared by the school shows that the students passed with credits and distinctions.

Reactions as school shares WAEC result

Ben Ngozi said:

"Congratulations set of 2024."

Olohijie Abigail said:

"Congratulations. More success and great achievements in Jesus name."

Johnson Peace commented:

"Congratulations to you all."

Vivian Ifeoma Chukwuno reacted:

"Wow a big congratulation."

Ijeoma Okoye-Abajuo said:

"Congratulations to them once again."

Sunkanmi Akin said:

"Congratulations to everyone who is involved.... management should throw a big party."

Rossmary Ezeani said:

"Wow glory be God Almighty."

Man shares his son's WAEC result

A boy made his father happy because of the result he got in his West African Senior School Certificate Examination.

The boy wrote his WAEC examination at Etoi Secondary School in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state and he performed very well.

The boy's father shared the result on Facebook, noting how proud he was that his son scored A1 in WAEC physics.

Source: Legit.ng