A boy made his father happy because of the result he got in his West African Senior School Certificate Examination

The boy wrote his WAEC examination at Etoi Secondary School in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state and he performed very well

The boy's father shared the result on Facebook, noting how proud he was that his son scored A1 in WAEC physics

A Nigerian man checked the WAEC result of his son and he has shared it on Facebook.

The man said he was thrilled by his son's performance in the 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

The man said he is proud of his son's WAEC result. Photo credit: Facebook/Saviour R. Asuquo.

Source: Facebook

In a post he made on Facebook, the man, Saviour R. Asuquo said his son studied and took the WAEC at a government-owned secondary school.

Savior said his son, Divine Saviour took the WASSCE at Etoi Secondary School in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He wrote:

"My son, Divine Saviour has proven that it can happen. He scored 268 in the UTME, now he has proven with the WAEC with the best result in Etoi Secondary School. He has proven many critique wrong that students in public schools are not better academically. All to the glory of God.

Boy scores performs well in 2024 WAEC

The WAEC result posted by Savior shows that his son scored A1 in physics, C8 in economics, and B3 in geography.

The boy also scored 6 in civic education, B3 in English language, B2 in general mathematics, B3 in biology, b3 in chemistry and B3 in animal husbandry.

Reactions as man shares his son's WAEC result

Hadassah Inyeneobong Inyang said:

"This so beautiful.. Congratulations."

Increase Okoibu said:

"I owe this boy something great! Lion begets lion...top secret! Congratulations to Master Divine."

Aniekeme Finbarr said:

"Powerful. The fruit didn’t fall quite far."

School shares students WAEC result

In a related story, a Nigerian student performed very well in her WAEC examination and her school has proudly shared her result.

The WAEC result shows that the student got A1 in eight subjects including Mathematics and English language.

The student, who studied at Greater Tomorrow International College, Ondo state also scored B2 in animal husbandry.

Source: Legit.ng