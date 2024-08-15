A young lady was left in shock after finding out that her younger sister was sending emails to her company

According to the lady, she was called into the office by the HR to be informed about her sister's daily messages to the company

It was revealed that her 18-year-old sister had been requesting for the company to increase her sister's salary

A working-class lady, Abena Claudia, got emotional when she discovered that her younger sister had been secretly campaigning for her salary increase.

The sister, aged 18, had been sending daily emails to the company's HR department, detailing her elder sibling's contributions and merits.

18-year-old girl demands salary increment for sister Photo credit: @Abena Claudia/ X.

Source: Twitter

18-year-old girl requests salary increment for sister

Abena Claudia narrated how she expected to be reprimanded when HR summoned her, only for them to reveal her sister's persistent and persuasive messages.

The HR team however commended the younger sister's professionalism, admitting her emails were too polished to dismiss.

In the emails, penned by the 18-year-old, she praised her sister's work ethic and dedication to her job, noting that she deserved a raise in her salary.

She also pointed out her sister's additional responsibilities, increased productivity, and value to the company.

In her words:

"I hope this email finds you well. I am writing to formally request a review of one of your hardworking female staff current salary who happens to be my elder sister. After carefully observing her ardent contribution and increased productivity she has given to the company over the years she worked in the firm.

"Since joining the company, she has arrived to meet and exceed your expectations in the role your team gave her. Recently, I realised my sister has been giving additional duties and projects which demand extra working hours and I believe it will have a positive impact on the team's performance and the company's objectives.

"Giving the evolving scope of her role and the value she brings to the organisation, I believe that a significant increase in her salary would boost her to give more of her best to the company and moreover will reflect in her current family financial contributions on her shoulders. I would greatly appreciate when this is discussed further with your team. Thank you for your time and consideration. I look forward to your response."

Reactions as lady's sister requests salary increment

The story sparked massive reactions online, with many praising the younger sister's dedication and writing skills.

Gracie Bernard said:

"Your sister is looking out for her source of income. When they increase your salary, increase her allowance too!"

Irunnia said:

"Hold your sister tight. That's your best friend."

King Winter wrote:

"Please is your sister ready to send emails as full time job, we’ll pay her to stress our HRs."

Deel said:

"She’s a real one. What an effective cold email strategy!"

Kaysparks added:

"So that you can have more in your coffers to sponsor her good and maybe bad behaviors. What a smart kid sister. Just emails from a clear conscience filled with innocence."

See the post below:

Students demand salary increment for teacher

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that some students went viral on social media after demanding salary increment on behalf of their teacher.

In a video shared via TikTok, the students wrote letters to the governor pleading for a raise in their teacher's salary.

Source: Legit.ng