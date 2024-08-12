A Nigerian lady broke down in tears while giving a speech about her only brother on his wedding day

In the touching clip, she spoke about her brother in the sweetest way, showering praises on him for his kindness and love for family

While speaking, she begged his wife to be patient and understanding with him and promised that he would never fail her

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

An emotional scene unfolded at a Nigerian wedding when the groom's sister delivered a heartwarming speech.

Overcome with emotion, she extolled her brother's virtues, praising his kindness, calmness, and discipline.

Groom's sister gets married Photo credit: @uzomaogbonnaya/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Groom's sister drives guests to tears

The video, shared by @uzomaogbonnaya on TikTok, captured the guests crying at the venue as they listened to the groom's sister's words.

She described Kamal as the epitome of a desirable husband, citing his role as a father figure and problem solver.

The doting sister also highlighted Kamal's devotion to their mother, expressing confidence that he would shower similar care on his wife and future children.

In a selfless gesture, the sister acknowledged that her family would have preferred to keep Kamal to themselves, but their love for him compelled them to support his union wholeheartedly.

She implored the bride to be kind, understanding, and patient with Kamal, assuring her that he would not disappoint.

In her words:

"Kamal is kind, calm and very disciplined. Kamal is every single thing any woman will desire to have as a husband. He is our father in the absence of our father, a problem solver. I have seen the way Kamal cares about our mum and I can only imagine how much he will care for the mother of his own children.

"If we could be selfish and keep Kamal to ourselves forever, we would because he is our one and our only brother but our love for him is greater so we must love what he loves wholeheartedly. Be kind to Kamal. Be understanding and be patient with him and I promise you Kamal will not fail you. May God be the driving force of your union. Kamal I love you so much."

Reactions as groom's sister praises brother

The TikTok video has since gone viral with netizens reacting in the comments.

@Goddgreatest said:

"Congratulations Kamal may the universe bless your union."

@Nwoke Alaba international mkt wrote:

"After everything, Kamal go still marry second and third wife."

@user2665989043893 said:

"Kamal is just discribed like my husband! But I lost him last week."

@milaahdice4 said:

"I’m tearing up. Dear ALLAH give me kamal as a husband please."

@kall.me_blazeofficial wrote:

“Be kind to Kamal, be understanding and be patient with him “that part hits differently."

@Itz Chiamaka said:

"I pity woman wey go marry my senior brother. If dem mistakenly give me mic on his wedding day Omo bride go say she no do again."

@jaybamz2 said:

"Even I am tearing up. May God uphold their home and give Kamal wisdom to balance both sides. Happy married life."

@vinexkh said:

"But Kamal is not leaving the family na, he is bringing someone into the family."

@workitout added:

"I don't know why I started crying with her as she read message may Allah bless their union."

Watch the video below:

Bride's brother makes guests emotional

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian bride was left stunned by the sweet and emotional message her little brother delivered at her wedding.

The bold lad in a flowing agbada congratulated the groom but made it clear that the groom was taking his best friend away from him.

Source: Legit.ng