A graduating student honoured her mate who did not stay alive to see her final day in school.

The lady, who was apparently heartbroken, decided to honour her late friend in a touching way.

The lady bought a singout shirt for her friend who died before final examination. Photo credit: TikTok/@suzzybliss.

A post made on TikTok by @suzzybliss indicated that her late friend's name is Favour.

Favour did not live to see the final examination like her mates, and this left Suzzy in tears.

Suzzy shared a photo showing the day they matriculated into the school together.

To honour Favour's memory, Suzzy got a white shirt and wrote her name on it.

On the sign out day, she held the shirt up as a way keeping her friend's memory alive.

Suzzy said:

"Life happens. Keep resting Favour, my Black Diamond."

Reactions as lady honours her late friend

@shineemmanuella said:

"Father lord pls my department we will all be complete and sign on each other's shirt."

@Zarah said:

"This was so painful RIP."

@Sylvia BBW said:

"Sadness clouded my heart. I don’t want to ever loose anyone I love."

@Dora’s boric said:

"Rest in peace Favour."

@Sandra ada Edward said:

"Father lord pls my Coursemate we will all be complete and sign out each other shirt..there won’t be any dead record."

@Queenesther said:

"Lost a coursemate and a friend one month ago and we're graduating in November."

@Luwana said:

"So sorry. God will keep protecting you ijn and me too."

Source: Legit.ng