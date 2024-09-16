Students of the Federal University of Technology, Akure, Ondo state are trending online after organizing a cultural event

The FUTA students replicated the popular 2024 Ojude Oba Cultural Festival which was held in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State

The students dressed in colourful attires as they stormed the campus in style to showcase their cultural heritage

Graduating students at the Federal University of Technology Akure (FUTA) are trending online due to an event they organized.

The students dressed up in cultural attires and graced the campus in high spirits.

The student celebrated their cultural heritage. Photo credit: X/@OmOoWo100 and Streets of Akure.

In video posted by Streets of Akure showed the students celebrating their graduation in a powerful way.

They replicated the popular Ojude Oba Festival, a bigger cultural event that is held annually in Ijebu Ode, Ogun state.

A lot of people have appreciated the graduating students, noting that they did well by showcasing their culture.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of Ojude FUTA

@SirPhestulah said:

"This is beautiful to watch. Keep representing the culture."

@OkonuEKO said:

"Impressive. Whoever came up with this concept."

@Dimeji7676 said:

"This should be emulated in all SW universities."

@dotun_hon said:

"Any Nigeria University cannot recreate!!!! Dem no fit."

@MhizBossey said:

"For real, I love the way futarians came out to recreate it the best they could. A big thumbs up and kudos to class 23…… this is mindblowing."

@Mayor_Samkeyz said:

"Whoever is the brain behind this should take their flowers abeg, great concept."

@tayo_temi said:

"Most of they wore laced shoes. Aside from the females, most of the men have no aura. No colour organization and uniformity. I hope the next set can build on this, you also do not have to spend fortune to get a good fit shoe, Okrika Dey to do the work."

Family wins money at Ojude Oba

In a related story, a Nigerian family went home with N500,000 after winning a contest at the 2024 Ojude Oba Festival in Ijebu Ode, Ogun state.

The Balogun Kuku family won the cash prize for colourfulness of attires, composure, horse displays and unmatched energy.

A member of the family shared a photo of the cheque presented to them after the hotly contested displays.

